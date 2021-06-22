Deadline has reported that after lengthy discussion and deliberations, NBC's Manifest will end after three seasons, since Netflix has opted not to order a fourth. The series was canceled by NBC last week when the cast asked fans to #SaveManifest, in hopes of the series finding another home. However, it seems hopes have crashed, and the popular series will end after three exciting seasons with NBC.

Although reps for Netflix and Warner Brothers declined to comment, sources say that Netflix had been considered the most viable option for Manifest, given the streamer has aired the first two seasons. However, pursuing other streaming outlets would have required cycling through a maze of digital rights and cast options, which have since expired.

The news is sure to disappoint fans expecting resolutions to the cliffhangers in Season 3 of Manifest. The series was originally meant to last six seasons, and although the series was ranked at No. 1 on Netflix for over a week, it was still not enough to push it to a fourth season in the end. The series starred Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long. Dallas revealed his sadness about the series end, saying on Twitter, "We so wished we could've finished the journey with you. But it wasn't in the cards.' Roxburgh also explained her gratitude towards the series on Twitter, saying, "Thanks for everyone who joined on with us. I'm forever grateful for the family of misfits and creators that wound up at Silvercup studios."

Although Manifest has come to an end, fans can still hope for more information and what could have been in the final three seasons. Series creator Jeff Rake explained his gratitude in a Twitter post that you can check out below, and you can also watch all three seasons of Manifest on Peacock.

