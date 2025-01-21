Every good girl wants a bad boy - or at least that’s what the movies say. Following the likes of the After franchise and Beautiful Disaster now comes the latest YA hit Marked Men: Rule & Shaw, starring Sydney Taylor (American Born Chinese) as pre-med student Shaw Landon and Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) as the rebellious tattoo artist Rule Archer. Having been family friends and nothing more, Shaw secretly wishes for something more. It all changes following a night of one too many drinks.

Directed by Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook), Marked Men: Rule & Shaw is based on the bestselling novel “Rule” by Jay Crownover. Bringing every YA readers’ dream come to life, here’s where audiences can catch the upcoming movie in your nearest theater.

Is 'Marked Men: Rule & Shaw' Streaming?

Image via Voltage Pictures

Currently, there’s no information on when Marked Men: Rule & Shaw will be available on streaming.

Is 'Marked Men: Rule & Shaw' In Theaters?

Image via Voltage Pictures

Marked Men: Rule & Shaw will be available in theaters only on January 22 and 23, 2025. Don’t miss out on this limited screening.

Find Showtimes for 'Marked Men: Rule & Shaw'

Image via Voltage Pictures

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for Marked Men: Rule & Shaw:

Watch the Trailer for 'Marked Men: Rule & Shaw'

Check out the official synopsis for Marked Men: Rule & Shaw:

“Shaw, a pre-med student, has loved Rule, a rebellious tattoo artist, for years, though he’s only ever seen her as a family friend. After one uninhibited night, they’re forced to confront buried feelings while navigating grief, family expectations, and fear of commitment—testing whether love between two people from such different worlds can truly survive.”

There’s nothing more romantic and dramatic than a classic case of “opposites attract”. Shaw Landon (Taylor) has harbored a painful crush on Rule Archer (Stokes) for years. Despite being family friends, on the surface, it seems like the two have nothing in common. Shaw is very by the book, preparing herself for a bright future as a determined pre-med student. Meanwhile, Rule could care less about societal expectations, paving his path as a tattoo artist.

But if there’s one thing Shaw can do besides cramming anatomy notes or studying the human form, is that she can read through Rule’s carefully built facade - much to his chagrin. Rule eventually lets his guard down - thanks to a night of too many birthday cocktails and too many secrets spilled. With no walls in their way, Shaw and Rule must decide if their newfound feelings are worth throwing away their friendship.

Based on the novel “Rule” by Crownover, check out the official novel synopsis below to anticipate the movie’s storyline.

“Opposites in every way . . . except the one that matters Shaw Landon loved Rule Archer from the moment she laid eyes on him. Rule is everything a straight--A pre-med student like Shaw shouldn't want--and the only person she's never tried to please. She isn't afraid of his scary piercings and tattoos or his wild attitude. Though she knows that Rule is wrong for her, her heart just won't listen. To a rebel like Rule Archer, Shaw Landon is a stuck-up, perfect princess-and his dead twin brother's girl. She lives by other people's rules; he makes his own. He doesn't have time for a good girl like Shaw-even if she's the only one who can see the person he truly is. But a short skirt, too many birthday cocktails, and spilled secrets lead to a night neither can forget. Now, Shaw and Rule have to figure out how a girl like her and a guy like him are supposed to be together without destroying their love . . . or each other.”

Other Movies Like 'Marked Men: Rule & Shaw' You Can Watch Now

‘After’ (2019)

Anna Todd’s After franchise took the world by storm when its first film adaptation hit the screen back in 2019. At the heart of its ever-expanding story are Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), two star-crossed lovers whose attraction is just as lethal as their respective shortcomings. Tessa’s the good girl of the story - the straight-A student who never goes to party and can barely stand up against her overbearing mother. On the other end is bad boy Hardin, a rebel without a cause with a reputation and the talk of his peers. The last person Tessa would ever fall in love with is Hardin. But as their fiery, passionate, and arguably problematic romance blooms, the two go against all odds to keep their love burning.

‘365 Days’ (2020)

365 Days Massimo is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family and Laura is a sales director. She does not expect that on a trip to Sicily trying to save her relationship, Massimo will kidnap her and give her 365 days to fall in love with him. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 7, 2020 Director Barbara Bialowas Cast Michele Morrone , Anna Maria Sieklucka , Bronislaw Wroclawski , Otar Saralidze , Magdalena Lamparska , Natasza Urbanska Runtime 114 minutes Writers Barbara Bialowas , Tomasz Klimala , Blanka Lipinska , Tomasz Mandes

There’s nothing more inappropriately sexy than a hot and heavy case of Stockholm syndrome. An erotic thriller by nature, 365 Days follows the smoldering mafia boss Massimo Toricelli (Michele Morrone), who inherits his family’s empire following his father’s untimely passing. Far away from the criminal underbelly, thriving sales director Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) switches the office for some much-needed vacation in Sicily. When Laura crosses paths with Massimo, the last thing she expects is to be kidnapped by the gangster. Showing no signs of attraction towards him, Massimo is convinced that Laura will fall in love with him in just 365 days. Despite the controversy surrounding it, the film has garnered a massive following amongst fans of steamy dramas.

‘Beautiful Disaster’ (2023)

Beautiful Disaster Beautiful Disaster is a romantic drama directed by Roger Kumble, based on Jamie McGuire's novel. Dylan Sprouse stars as Travis Maddox, a charismatic underground fighter, while Virginia Gardner portrays Abby Abernathy, a college freshman with a hidden past. As their paths cross, the duo navigates a volatile relationship filled with passion and turmoil. Set against a backdrop of collegiate life and clandestine fights, this adaptation explores themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 12, 2023 Director Roger Kumble Cast Dylan Sprouse , Virginia Gardner , Austin North , Samuel Larsen , Neil Bishop , Brian Austin Green , Autumn Reeser , Michael Cudlitz Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Roger Kumble , Jamie McGuire Expand

Based on Jamie McGuire’s bestselling novel, Beautiful Disaster is the story of Abby Abernathy (Virginia Gardner) who falls head over heels with bad boy Travis Maddox (Dylan Sprouse). By day, Travis is a good-for-nothing student who spends most of his time putting his looks and charm to work. But when the sun sets, Travis can be found underground participating in boxing matches, where Abby first saw him. Surprisingly, Abby’s immune to Travis’ charisma, but he’s not giving up so easily. Sparks fly, and the chemistry slowly builds up. No matter how hard Abby tries to ignore the swelling feeling in her chest, deep down she knows she has feelings for this mysterious stranger.