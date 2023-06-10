TikTok loves a revival. A personal favorite example of this is what happened to the 2004 anime Monster on the platform. In 2021, over a decade after the anime’s release, it just blew up on TikTok. People made fancams and short-form AMVs, there were a few too many thirsty clips of series antagonist Johann, and there were plenty of videos comparing the series to more modern shows. It did wonders for both new and old anime fans who hadn’t seen or heard of Monster, and really shed new light onto a great story.

But, TikTok has done this with countless other pieces of media as well, and the most notable of those just might be 2011’s Megan is Missing. A found footage film that chronicles the kidnapping and murder of two young girls, Megan (Rachel Quinn) and Amy (Amber Perkins), Megan is Missing made the rounds on TikTok as users showed their reactions to the movie, eventually earning it the title of the “most disturbing movie ever.” Found footage films are meant to make people believe that what they’re seeing is real, and Megan is Missing made people do just that, given its very real subject matter and striking similarities to certain real-life cases.

Is 'Megan is Missing' Actually Real?

Well, the short answer is no. It’s not actually real footage of a crime, and that becomes pretty apparent when you really think about the footage itself. There are multiple moments where it’s clear the footage is edited; the best example is the scene where Megan and Amy are at a party, and each cut of the footage includes the same song being played at the same point, despite a clear skip in time. The acting in the movie is incredibly stiff, as well. Many of the characters lack the chemistry that would be apparent between friends, with emotional moments rendered almost humorous by overacting. It’s a bit of a mess, but some might say that adds to the found footage aspect of the film.

Megan is Missing also runs on the assumption that the audience doesn’t understand how technology works. Amy and Megan seem to always be filming themselves, even when not on video calls, and no explanation is made as to why the recordings of the phone and computer calls exist. The film doesn’t show texts — which would have been an extremely popular form of communication for kids Megan and Amy’s age — or social media posts. Much of the footage shown would have been difficult to get or nonexistent if it was indeed real.

Is ‘Megan Is Missing’ Based on a True Story?

However, Megan is Missing is rooted in some truth. It isn’t based on any one real-life event, but instead a number of events centered around internet-facilitated abductions. Director Michael Goi (American Horror Story, The Rookie) told Entertainment Weekly "Everything that's in the movie is based on real cases, there's nothing in the movie that I made up." This is one of the reasons the film makes people so uncomfortable and disturbed; what happened to Megan and Amy happens to real children, and social media and the internet can be used as a tool to hurt people. Based on statistics from the last five years, 6% of minors in grades 4-8 have revealed their address to a stranger online, 53% gave their phone number to a stranger, and 11% met up in real life with a stranger they met online. 20% of teens have experienced predatory behavior online. The way the internet has evolved, even between the filming of this movie in 2006 and its release in 2011 (a short five years), has not given time for people to catch up with the precautions necessary to keep themselves safe online, which leads to stories like the one seen in Megan is Missing.

There are plenty of examples of the dangers of online predators. One is the story of a 12-year-old girl from Baltimore, who was abducted after giving her address to a man she’d met and chatted with through a messaging app called Kik but was thankfully found and returned home. Another is that of Alicia Kozakiewicz, who was 13 when she was abducted by a man she’d met online and was held captive and tortured for four days. Yet another is the story of a 13-year-old boy from Utah who was kidnapped after being groomed by a man on Twitter. A quick Google search will bring up hundreds of other stories just like these, many without the victim being returned alive. These are the kinds of stories that Megan is Missing draws from.

'Megan is Missing' Is Similar to the Case of Miranda Gaddis and Ashley Pond

However, there is one case that is often referenced as the true story the film is based on: the case of Miranda Gaddis and Ashley Pond. Pond disappeared while walking to a bus stop in January 2002, and just two months later, her friend, Gaddis, disappeared as well. Ward Weaver III was immediately under scrutiny by law enforcement, as he had a history of violence and was relatively close to the missing girls, who were friends with his daughter. After TV appearances on his property where multiple suspicious things were observed — a freshly poured concrete slab, strange smells, and abnormal amounts of insects — the FBI obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of both girls on the property, one buried beneath the concrete, and the other hidden in a box in the shed. Megan is Missing bears a number of similarities to this case: Megan is from a turbulent home (both Gaddis and Pond were sexually assaulted by family members according to All That's Interesting), Megan and Amy are of similar age to the victims of this case, Megan goes missing first, and then her friend goes missing shortly after, and the bodies of Megan and Amy are found buried in a barrel. There's also the small but notable detail of Megan and Amy having the same first initial as the real-life victims. However, director Michael Goi has never confirmed that the film is based on the case of Pond and Gaddis.

So, Megan is Missing is not real. It isn’t based on one story, but a number of cases involving the disappearance and murder of minors and the use of the internet to groom and abduct children. Mostly, people aren’t watching it for anything other than the shock factor of it, such as the images of Megan being abused and the infamous image of Megan’s corpse in the barrel, and it’s not entirely accurate to how these events happen in the modern day, but it is a wake-up call for most viewers.