The Wrap has confirmed that Sir Michael Caine is not retiring like the actor previously stated.

The confusion started with a recent interview with Simon Mayo on BBC 5's Kermode and Mayo's Film Review where Caine revealed that he is done with acting while promoting his recently released movie Best Sellers. When speaking about his character in the film he said that “Funnily enough it has turned out to be what is my last part, really. Because I haven't worked for two years,". Caine would go on in the same interview to cite a spine problem hindering his ability to walk being the reason.

Since filming his last role he has written two books and joked that “ I’m a writer. Which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at six in the morning and go to the studio. The writer can start writing without leaving the bed.” Caine would finish by saying, given his age at 88, there are not many parts written for men like him. Even though it has been confirmed that Caine is not in fact retiring we can still celebrate and reflect on his extraordinary career.

Caine has enjoyed a long seven decade career working with acclaimed directors like Christopher Nolan on The Prestige, Interstellar, Inception, Tenet, and arguably his most famous role as Alfred Pennyworth in The Dark Knight Trilogy. He also worked with Matthew Vaugh on the critically loved Kingsman: The Secret Service and was Scrooge in Brian Henson's The Muppet Christmas Carol.

However, his career started out on the stage in the 1950s before moving to the silver screen where he would go to star in the original The Italian Job, Brian de Palma’s follow up to the horror hit Carrie titled Dressed to Kill, and the critically panned Jaws: The Revenge. In his career he has been nominated for six academy awards for his roles in Alfie, Sleuth, Educating Rita, The Quiet America, The Cider House Rules, and Hannah and Her Sisters. The latter two of which he won.

In 2021, Caine starred in Twist which is a modern take on the Oliver Twist classic opposite Lena Headey and the previously mentioned Best Sellers which also stars Aubrey Plaza. The latter of which premiered on September 17th and is about an ironically retired author going on one final book tour to help a young publisher played by Plaza. You can rent Best Sellers on Amazon Prime Video and hopefully there are many more movies featuring this talented actor in the future.

Now, Caine himself has responded to the situation and clarified that he is not retiring.

