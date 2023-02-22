Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is out now in theaters. In case you are going to see the film, you might be wondering if thief-turned-superhero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd)’s ex-con buddies (aka the X-Cons) appear in the film. Although the characters Luis (Michael Peña), Dave (T.I.), and Kurt Goreshter (David Dastmalchian) were previously featured as part of Ant-Man’s supporting cast in Ant-Man and its sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, they do not show up in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.

The Friend Who Helped Steal an Ant-Man Suit

Image via Marvel Studios

Michael Peña’s Luis was introduced in the 2015 Ant-Man movie as a former prison inmate, who became friends with Scott Lang while they were still in prison. They remained friends and business partners after their release. Luis was instrumental in the heist that had Lang rob Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) home to steal the Ant-Man suit, which was an audition that Pym set up to recruit Lang as the new Ant-Man. Later on, the trio of Luis, Dave, and Kurt assist Scott, Hank, and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in the heist with the intent to steal the Yellowjacket suit from Pym Technologies.

Luis was also instrumental in connecting Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) with Scott Lang, leading to Lang joining Captain America’s outlaw group of Avengers that fought against Iron Man’s group at the airport in Berlin, Germany during Captain America: Civil War. Later on, the group attempts to go legit, starting the security company X-Con Consultants, while Lang was still under house arrest due to the events of Civil War. Luis was also helpful in the fight against Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) in Ant-Man and The Wasp. While it’s unknown what happened to Luis, Dave, and Kurt after Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Luis’ van did survive intact. The van, which was outfitted with Hank Pym’s quantum tunnel, was also significant in Avengers: Endgame. It allowed Scott Lang, who was left stranded in the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp, to return to Earth in Endgame, even though five years had passed. The van even made an appearance during the final battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame when the heroes attempted to use the still-working quantum tunnel inside the van to keep the Nanogauntlet with the Infinity Stones away from Thanos. However, Thanos destroyed the van with his sword before the heroes could utilize it, and Luis’ van was destroyed.

Luis' stories became comedic staples of the Ant-Man films, and the character added to the misfit underdog flavor of the films' colorful, charming cast of characters.

The Fate of Luis and The X-Cons

Image via Marvel Studios

What happened to Luis, Dave, Kurt, and X-Con after the events of the Infinity War is completely unknown. Considering the van was placed in a storage impound facility by the authorities after The Blip, that suggests no one claimed it, and that Luis was more than likely erased by the Infinity Gems. Thanks to the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp, the struggling X-Con business began to do well at the end of the film, with Luis and the gang getting some new business. However, Thanos created The Blip and soon dashed the bright future of X-Con.

In February 2020, Michael Peña was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he survived Thanos’ snap. Peña answered, "Dude, you know what? I have no idea. Ant-Man 3 is not going to be shot for another year or so. After my involvement in the first two Ant-Man movies, we really won’t even know what’s going to happen until one to two months before we film." Peña almost presciently noted his absence from the threequel, adding, "Marvel is in a really cool position where they can break hearts by who they bring back and who they don’t. But, I’m still interested even though I have no idea what’s gonna happen, and I can’t wait to find out." Unfortunately for Peña, Marvel did not bring Luis back for the third Ant-Man movie.

One character from the group who did return to the MCU after Ant-Man and the Wasp is David Dastmalchian’s Kurt Goreshter. An alternate universe version of Kurt appears in the What If…? episode, “What If…Zombies?” Kurt is seen assisting the heroes and remaining survivors following the events of the zombie apocalypse. They seek sanctuary at a lab with Vision at Camp Lehigh; and it is there that Kurt is reunited with what remains of Scott Lang, who is now merely just a head in a jar, kept alive by a life support system. Unfortunately, this alternate universe version of Kurt meets his end at the hands of the zombified Wanda Maximoff, getting seemingly devoured after she’s awakened and freed from captivity.

Image via Marvel Studios

Sadly, What If…? is the last we saw of the Scott Lang ex-con buddy trio in any MCU-related projects. Dastmalchian did get a role in Quantumania, but not as Kurt Goreshter. Instead, he voices the blob-like sentient creature and resident of the Quantum Realm, Veb. Veb is a kind and good-natured being and a member of the resistance fighters led by Jentorra (Katy O’Brian) in the fight against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his empire. He helps the heroes by giving them liquid from his body that helps translate their language, so they can communicate with one another. Veb possesses a keen interest in human orifices since he doesn’t have any of his own.

It’s unknown why Michael Peña’s Luis didn’t make it into Quantumania, and his absence has clearly been felt by fans and audiences who enjoyed Luis’ storytelling scenes in the previous two films. However, Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, who had a more prominent role in Ant-Man and The Wasp and WandaVision, only had a brief cameo appearance in Quantumania. Since Park’s Agent Woo is expected to appear in The Marvels and the animated What If…? series spinoff, Marvel Zombies, perhaps there is potential for Pena’s Luis to show up down the line in another MCU story. It would be heartbreaking if the last we saw of Scott Lang’s friend Luis was his precious van getting destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Hopefully, that is not the last of Michael Peña as Luis in the MCU.

