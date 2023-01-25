Missing is a new thrilling computer-age experience from the same creators behind 2018's Searching that followed David (John Cho) who is frantically searching for his missing daughter after she doesn't come home one day. Missing does not stray far from the same formula, but refreshingly flips it on its head. Still strictly told through a computer screen, this pseudo-sequel follows June (Storm Reid) desperately searching for clues to find out why her mother (Nia Long) does not return from vacation with her current boyfriend (Ken Leung). Is Missing a horror film? No it is not. It is at its heart a very well-made thriller, but that doesn't mean it won't have you at the edge of your seat.

What Separates a Horror and a Thriller

The line that separates the thriller and horror genres are very blurred. Oftentimes different subgenres may cross between both categories. Sometimes a movie is debated to be either/or, but none of it is very serious really. Generally speaking, a thriller will be grounded in some kind of reality. Most of the time (though not all) you will not find any supernatural aspects here, and the main goal of the film is to build an unbearable tension until the climax of the film. Horror on the other hand will usually have some type of supernatural aspect (though yet again, not all the time), but instead of saving a lot of the release of tension for the ending, it will rely on using that feeling over and over throughout the film. Think of a slasher, all the kills we see have their own tension to payoff moment. Thrillers generally like to take their time with things, slow down a bit, and build tension across the film itself. The closest Missing ever gets to something supernatural is minuscule. Easter eggs within articles suggest aliens invading the earth as a fun little add-on, but none of this is in the foreground. The film keeps its dramatic tension by deepening the plot after each reveal.

It might be easy to look at this film and its predecessor and make connections to other films in the past, coming to the conclusion that they are also horror because of it. Unfriended and Unfriended: Dark Web were the first big films to really get this format of storytelling out there. These films are deep within the horror genre, featuring a haunting through a group video chat. Just a few years ago we got another one from Shudder, which is held a bit higher in regard, called Host. Coming in at just an hour in length, Host tells the horrifying story of friends in a séance gone wrong over Zoom during the height of the pandemic. While the Unfriended films do feel a bit gimmicky, Host certainly brings a much-needed creative vision to the table. But none have done it so well as Searching and Missing. Both films never feel like a gimmick, instead they feel like a natural point of storytelling, and while not horror films, the grounded reality in both make them all the more terrifying. It feels like this could actually happen.

Why Being a Thriller Doesn't Make it Any Less Intense

Missing certainly isn't missing any tension, however. This may not be a horror film like its similar predecessors in Unfriended and Host, but it is no less intense than those, just different. Searching and Missing even more so taps into the true-crime area that a lot of people love. Missing certainly has a lot of fun with the idea even more, down to its opening that recreates the ending of Searching like a Netflix original and the closing of the film does something similar. This criticizes how the dramatizations of these crimes have become heartless and cruel spectacles at the expense of the real-life victims. But one cannot deny that the true-crime genre is hot right now, especially with the recent massive success that was Dahmer by Ryan Murphy. Missing definitely taps into that genre a bit, feeling like one playing out in real time. Every realistic nightmare that you could think of comes true.

Missing is able to thrill audiences with crushing tension until the shocking finale. After June's mom goes missing, she starts a frantic search for clues to unravel any kind of answer. All of this is expertly used though her personal computer screen. The best part about it is that it feels real, and adds to the tension. A dynamic set up early in the film is that her mother struggles with technology a bit, always asking Siri to do everything for her. Naturally, June, like any teenager, has enough skills to make the search realistic. Nothing shown seems too far-fetched, she's not coding to get through a login where she does not know the password. In fact, there are many times in the film where she is stuck in a dead end after hitting a login screen. This is a brilliant way to add tension to the film, while also making it feel realistic. Some threads are left unresolved until the very end.

Another aspect you can't discount is the acting. Storm Reid is knocking it out of the park with a fantastic performance. She really sells the fear that is needed to make this the edge of your seat thriller it needs to be. Nia Long is also fantastic, though we don't see much of her, as well as Tim Griffin in a role that I will not discuss here. Daniel Henny's Agent Park is exactly who he needs to be: a strict by the books' investigator on the case that is taking too long.

Missing is no horror film, but it is a very well crafted thriller. The performances are spectacular. The grounded reality of the film makes it feel like you are watching these terrifying events play out in real time. There's a large debate between thriller and horror films, but it doesn't matter. Each has their own specific goals, and each can be terrifying in their own right. Missing taps into a much more realistic and everyday fear than your average horror film does, and it is just as intense of a ride even through the medium its told.

