Moana is one of the most groundbreaking Disney movies of the 21st century. Whether for cultural representation or musical prowess, Moana flew to both financial and critical success, even earning an incredible certified fresh 95% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, with such success inevitably came the confirmation of a sequel, with said sequel now right around the corner.

Featuring all your favorite Moana characters back to their energetic best, Moana 2 joins an impressive list of 2024 animated releases, with the likes of Inside Out 2 and The Wild Robot already storming to financial triumph, with the former becoming the highest-grossing animation of all time. Will Moana 2 be able to compete? There's only one way to find out, so, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch Moana 2.

Is 'Moana 2' Streaming?

Although an exact date has not been announced, it is guaranteed that Moana 2 will make its way to Disney+ sometime after release. Currently, you can stream the first film on Disney+ via the link below:

There was once a time when the return of Moana was scheduled to take place entirely on Disney+, with a return to the ocean originally intended to be a series. This is something discussed in an interview with the press by Moana 2 co-directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller:

"The main core characters and the main themes are the themes that we were setting out to tell with the series. But then, we had to right-size it in a very dramatic way, to make sure that it was servicing a feature format. There were some things that didn’t fit exactly from the series to the feature. But for me, the one thing I love is it made everything lensed through Moana and her personal growth. On top of that, it was this unbelievable opportunity to tell this story on a very epic scale, which in the world of Moana, is exactly what you want. The series version also had that epic quality, but knowing this movie is gonna be shown on the biggest screens in the world, really allowed us to go all in on all of that. Across the board, it was something that we were all very excited to do."

Is 'Moana 2' in Theaters?

Yes! You'll be able to catch Moana 2 in theaters on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, following the movie's world premiere in Hawaii on November 21. Moana 2 will feature alongside Gladiator II and Wicked in the biggest three-way box office battle of the cinematic year, with Gladiator II and Wicked already storming to success.

Watch the Trailer for 'Moana 2'

Officially released on October 8, the most recent Moana 2 trailer has given fans their best glimpse yet at the return of Auliʻi Cravalho's titular chosen one. Featuring the same animation style and breathless adventure that propelled the first outing to $686 million at the global box office, Moana looks back and bigger than ever, making waves and breaking boundaries with brilliant comedy and much-needed representation. That representation given to Polynesian and Pacific Islanders was perhaps the first outing's greatest achievement - even greater than Dwayne Johnson's musical chops in "You're Welcome!" Speaking in the aforementioned interview, co-director Ledoux Miller said:

"The first Moana changed the way audiences saw the people of the Pacific. For me, it changed the way I was able to work within this business because suddenly people understood what it meant to be Polynesian and what it meant to be a Pacific Islander, in a way they never did before. And so, knowing that we are going to continue this story on the biggest screens possible, I just hold onto that. It means something to my family, but it’s also changed the way people perceive who I am. That’s representation. And so, knowing that we get to tell a fun, exciting story that celebrates where I come from and my family, there’s really nothing better than that."

An official synopsis from Disney reads:

"Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina."