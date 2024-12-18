The latest film from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins happens to be Mufasa: The Lion King, a CG-driven prequel to Disney's 2019 smash-hit "live-action" remake of their beloved 1994 classic, The Lion King. Coming off of two incredibly successful Oscar-winning films, those being 2016's Best Picture-winning Moonlight and 2018's If Beale Street Could Talk, Jenkins' involvement in the Lion King prequel came as a pleasant but very welcome surprise. Along with Jenkins, the film sports a terrific cast including the likes of Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre.

Director Jon Favreau's reinterpretation of the classic animated film grossed an astonishing $1.6 billion worldwide, taking its place as the tenth highest grossing film of all time (not adjusted for inflation). With numbers that strong, it was far from a surprise when Disney announced a prequel back in September 2020. Originally slated for 2024's summer movie season, Mufasa was ultimately delayed to the holiday season instead. Continue reading to find out where you can watch Mufasa: The Lion King when it releases.

Is 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Streaming?

We have some bad news for those wishing to see Disney's latest blockbuster from the comfort of their own home. Mufasa: The Lion King will not be streaming upon its release. But while the film may not be on streaming for some time, it will certainly end up on Disney+ in the near future, most likely in Q1 of 2025.

Is 'Mufasa: The Lion King' in Theaters?

Yes, Mufasa: The Lion King will be playing exclusively in movie theaters as of December 20, 2024. The Disney prequel is being positioned to take in one of the holiday season's biggest box office hauls, with the hopes of capturing the same box office magic as the 2019 Lion King remake. Should Mufasa repeat the $1 billion success of its predecessor, it would be Disney's third billion-dollar film in 2024, following the incredible success of Pixar's Inside Out 2 ($1.7 billion) and Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3 billion).

But getting there might be a bit of a challenge for the Lion King prequel, as the Christmas box office is already looking to be quite stacked. Opening opposite Mufasa will be Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is also poised to be a major hit in itself, coming off of the success of the first two entries in 2020 and 2022. Also debuting the week of Christmas is Robert Eggers' Nosferatu from Universal, James Mangold's A Complete Unknown starring Academy Award-nominee Timothée Chalamet, and lastly, The Fire Inside from MGM (coincidentally written by Mufasa's own director, Barry Jenkins).

Find Showtimes for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

For those clamoring to claim their seats, here are some useful links you can use to acquire your tickets for Mufasa: The Lion King:

Watch the Trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

The official trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King (which can be viewed above) begins with Rafiki recounting the origin story of a young Mufasa and teasing the journey of brotherhood and betrayal that put Mufasa and Scar on the path they're on when audiences first met them in The Lion King. The remainder of the trailer shows glimpses at what audiences have come to expect from Disney films of this caliber; musical numbers, action set pieces, and heartfelt emotional moments that will surely tug at the heartstrings. It's a nice glimpse at what is sure to be a memorable journey with these iconic heroes but with the backdrop of a brand-new tale rather than the '94 classic's narrative template that the 2019 remake used.

The official synopsis for Mufasa: The Lion King reads as follows:

"Lost and alone, orphaned cub Mufasa meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destinies."

Other Disney Prequels To Watch

If you're itching for other Disney prequels to watch after Mufasa, look no further than these three gems.

'The Lion King 1½' (2004)

Mufasa isn't Disney's first attempt at making a prequel to The Lion King. Just ten years after the release of The Lion King, Disney released The Lion King 1½, a direct-to-video prequel that followed a younger Timon and Pumbaa prior to the events of The Lion King, telling the origin story of the unlikely pair and how they came to be best friends. It's a sweet, simple journey with some big laughs and a surprising amount of passion and care for what could've easily been a disposable DTV farce.

'Cruella' (2021)

In Cruella, two-time Academy Award-winner Emma Stone portrays a younger version of the iconic villainess from Disney's 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil. Taking place in 1970s London, the prequel film explores Cruella's ascension in the fashion world as she competes with her maniacal boss, the Baroness, played marvelously by another two-time Oscar-winning actor, the incomparable Emma Thompson. The film is a riot, flaunting its Oscar-winning costume design and punk rock-infused visuals to tell an exciting origin story that blends elements of films like The Devil Wears Prada and Ocean's 11 while standing on its own two feet.

'Monsters University' (2013)

The first (and currently, only) prequel in Pixar's library, 2013's Monsters University is a delightful romp, telling the story of how Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan began the tight-knit team that audiences saw in the 2001 Pixar classic, Monsters Inc. and the Disney+ sequel series, Monsters at Work. Taking from classic 1970s/80s college comedies like Revenge of the Nerds and Animal House, Monsters University's underdog tale is a heartwarming, low-stakes affair that offers a deeper glimpse into the Monster world while enriching its returning characters in some rather surprising ways. It's easily one of Pixar's more underrated efforts, and one worthy of its own flowers, even if it can't quite live up to its timeless predecessor.