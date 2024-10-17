Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'My Hero Academia' Season 7For nearly a decade, My Hero Academia has captured the hearts of anime and superhero fans alike. Debuting in 2016 and based on the manga by Kôhei Horikoshi, the true underdog story of young Izuku Midoriya's (Daika Yamashita) transformation into the powerful superhero Deku has been invigorating to watch. Not only does the show feature the stunning animation and high-octane action that the genre is so well-known for, but My Hero Academia also expertly balances the complex stories of dozens upon dozens of characters to masterful effect. It's a story that has led to the series gaining a global fan base and becoming one of the most popular shows in Japan.

Sadly, all good things must eventually come to an end. The manga has already reached its concluding chapters, so naturally, the show that's adapting it isn't too far behind. The feature film side of the My Hero Academia saga recently reached a triumphant conclusion with My Hero Academia: You're Next. Now, the series that has generated such a massive and dedicated fan base will also be coming to an end with its eighth and final season.

What Happened in 'My Hero Academia' Season 7?

Close

The seventh and penultimate season of My Hero Academia primarily follows three arcs from the original manga, those being the "Star and Stripe" arc, the "U.A. Traitor" arc, and the "Final War" arc.

Starting with the "Star and Stripe" arc, the storyline is named after Cathleen Bate (Romi Park) - the most famous superhero from the United States of America. Star and Stripe is summoned to Japan at the request of All Might (Kenta Miyake), who puts out a distress call to heroes outside of the country so they can help but an end to the schemes of the greatest threats they've ever faced - Tomura Shigaraki (Kōki Uchiyama) and his master, All For One (Akio Ōtsuka). The League of Villains was prepared for Star and Stripe's arrival, and Tomura plans on stealing her quirk for himself. Tomura nearly succeeds, but in an epic battle between him and Star and Stripe, the American hero sacrifices herself to delay his evil plans just a little bit longer.

Star and Stripe's sacrifice only delayed things for a period of time, as the new body Tomura has been constructing is all but complete in the "U.A. Traitor" arc. All Might is preparing Deku and his classmates for an all-out war with The League of Villains, but none of them are prepared when it's discovered that a spy is in their midst. It's eventually revealed that Yuga Aoyama (Kosuke Kuwano) has been feeding information about the heroes to the enemy, all because All For One threatened to kill his family if he didn't comply. With Yuga's allegiance in the upcoming conflict being uncertain, Deku prepares for the biggest battle of his life, all while Tomura's new body is finally completed.

My Hero Academia enters its endgame with the "Final War" arc, which features a full-blown war between just about every hero and villain from the ongoing saga so far. It's a neck-and-neck battle that sees All For One seemingly have the upper hand, but that starts to change when All Might makes his long-awaited return to crime fighting with a brand-new suit of armor. Only the first half of the "Final War" arc was adapted with Season 7, with the second half and the "Epilogue" arc set to be adapted in Season 8.

Will 'My Hero Academia' Get a Season 8?

My Hero Academia fans will be saying a bitter-sweet farewell to the beloved series in just one year. Shortly after the premiere of My Hero Academia: You're Next, TOHO animation officially announced that the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia will be premiering in 2025. My Hero Academia Season 8 will likely premiere first in Japan before premiering internationally.

The trailer also confirms the crew and cast members of the upcoming seasons. The crew consists of chief director Kenji Nagasaki, director Naomi Nakayama, writer Yosuke Kuroda, character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima, composer Yuki Hayashi, and animation studio Bones. The returning cast includes Daiki Yamashita as Deku, Kenta Miyake as All Might, Kōki Uchiyama as Tomura Shigaraki, and Akio Ōtsuka as All For One.

What is 'My Hero Academia' About?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The official plot synopsis of My Hero Academia reads as follows:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

Izuku's journey to become Deku has proven him as a one-of-a-kind protagonist, going from a person with no powers to one of the most powerful and noble heroes in the world. which All Might voice actor Kenta Miyake agrees with as he said Izuku is the only person who could have inherited All Might's power during his Collider-exclusive interview with Mike Thomas:

"Yeah. My conclusion or my answer to this question is that there is none. There was someone who could have, and it would have been possible for Mirio [Lemillion] at one point. So generally, in My Hero Academia, All Might's existence, you know, he exists as a Symbol of Peace, and he's the number one hero, but I think that All Might's existence is that he’s actually there to be the glue between Bakugo and Midoriya. So, as All Might's voice, Kenta Miyake as a person, I think that there really is no others and, and I wouldn't want to give them [other heroes] One For All anyway. So, other than those two, sorry to all the other heroes."

My Hero Academia Season 8 does not currently have a specific release date apart from the 2025 release window. Until then, all seven prior seasons of My Hero Academia are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The franchise's record-breaking feature film, My Hero Academia: You're Next, is in theaters now.

My Hero Academia (2016) A superhero-admiring boy enrolls in a prestigious hero academy and learns what it really means to be a hero, after the strongest superhero grants him his own powers. Release Date April 3, 2016 Cast Aoi Yuki , Ayane Sakura , Christopher R. Sabat , Yûki Kaji , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Luci Christian , David Matranga , Justin Briner , Kenta Miyake , Clifford Chapin , Daiki Yamashita Rating Seasons 7 Characters By Kohei Horikoshi Production Company Bones Expand

Watch on Crunchyroll