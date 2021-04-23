After a bit of consideration, CBS has officially greenlit NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 while also picking up a spinoff of the NCIS franchise that will be set in beautiful Hawaii. NCIS: LA will join CBS’s 2021-2022 schedule alongside its veteran leader NCIS, which was renewed for a 19th season earlier this month with Mark Harmon set to return in a possibly limited role. Though NCIS: New Orleans is ending with season 7, the Hawaii spinoff will still leave the franchise with three on-air series moving into next season.

According to the report, NCIS: Hawaii has been in the works for several months and will feature a female lead for the first time in franchise history. Following the first special agent in charge at NCIS Pearl Harbor, the unnamed agent and her team will have to balance duty, family, and country while also investigating military personnel cases, national security, and secrets of the beautiful island. NCIS: New Orleans writer Chris Silber will be attached to the show as a writer and executive producer alongside Seal Team’s Jan Nash and Matt Bosack. Nancy Drews Larry Teng is also set to direct and executive produce.

As for the beloved NCIS: Los Angeles starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, the popular series is entering its 13th season while drawing in around 7.8 million viewers per episode with a week of delayed viewing and a 0.9 rating among adults aged 18-49. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, and Kyle Harimoto will continue to executive produce the series.

The Season 18 finale of NCIS will premiere May 25 on CBS, and while NCIS: LA and NCIS: Hawaii have not received official release dates yet, fans of the long-running franchise still have a lot to look forward to when they return. Keep up with Collider for more information.

