No More Heroes 3 was released today, marking the first mainline title in SUDA51's iconic hack and slash franchise in 11 years. Unfortunately, the momentous occasion comes with some bittersweet news as this entry will officially be the final leg of Travis Touchdown's journey.

The creator broke the news via the official No More Heroes Twitter page, joking about how the game was originally going to have the subtitle of "FINAL BOUT - All Out Galatic War!" but they scrapped it in favor of a simpler, cleaner title in the vein of Rocky III. "As hinted at with the 'Final' thing, Travis Touchdown will finally be coming to the end of his final battle, and will be embarking on a much-deserved, long journey," he remarked, inviting players on one final ride as the series goes galactic. It marks the end of an era for the creator as he lays his biggest franchise to rest for now.

The original No More Heroes came out on the Wii back in 2007, introducing Travis Touchdown on his first quest to rise through the ranks of the United Assassins Association with internet-purchased beam katana in hand. Beloved for its characters and ridiculous plots, the series grew to include another sequel on the Wii in 2010 and a spin-off title called No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Back which was released on the Switch in 2019. No More Heroes 3 sees Travis staring down an alien threat. He's proven himself the top assassin on Earth, but now he'll have to slash his way through the Galactic Superhero Rankings and prevent the destruction of his home. It's a fitting, over-the-top conclusion to his journey.

No More Heroes 3 is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Read the full statement from SUDA51 regarding the end of the series below.

