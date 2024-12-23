One of the most influential horror movies of all time, F. W. Murnau's Nosferatu is the shocking and stylized flag bearer for German expressionism, one of the most important movements in early cinema. Inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula but titled Nosferatu due to the likeness being unofficial, Murnau's masterpiece is still considered by many to be the peak of early cinematic horror and the standard for many like-minded movies to later come.

After over 100 years, the film is finally being retold with as much big-budget power as it deserves, with the enigmatic Robert Eggers taking the reins. Having been in the works for almost a decade itself, the upcoming Nosferatu remake has had plenty of time to perfect its doting recreation, and, according to early responses, has done so with aplomb. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can succumb to the darkness and watch Nosferatu.

Is 'Nosferatu' Streaming?

Image Via Universal

Currently, there are no official announcements regarding a streaming release date for Nosferatu. However, given the movie is distributed by Focus Features in the US and Universal Pictures internationally, it's expected the film will someday find its way to streaming site Peacock. Currently, Peacock hosts a range of big Focus Features and Universal projects from recent memory, including hits from this year such as Twisters and Speak No Evil.

Peacock currently has two base subscription plans - Premium and Premium Plus. For those without either, here's a breakdown of each plan's features and pricing below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Premium Original Peacock content

Live sports and events

Ongoing NBC & Bravo Shows

Over 50 always-on channels $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Premium Plus No ads (with some exceptions)

Downloadable titles for offline use

Local NBC Channel station $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Sign-Up For Peacock

Image via Focus Features

Still not sure what to get your loved ones for Christmas? Well, look no further than a ticket to Nosferatu, with the hotly anticipated final flourish to the 2024 horror year officially released in the US on December 25, 2024. Nosferatu is just one of several high-profile theatrical releases this Christmas Day, including A24's Babygirl, TIFF favorite The Fire Inside, James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet, and many more.

If you prefer your media viewed from the comfort of your own home, Nosferatu will certainly make its way to PVOD via the likes of Prime Video and Apple TV sometime following its theatrical run, although exactly when that will be will likely depend on just how successful the film is at the box office. To find out more, stay tuned to Collider.

Find Tickets For 'Nosferatu'

Image Via Focus Features

For those looking to purchase the hottest theatrical Christmas present in town, here's a selection of handy links to see if Nosferatu is showing in a theater near you:

Watch the Trailer for 'Nosferatu'

The haunting full trailer for Nosferatu was officially released by Focus Features on September 30, 2024, and you can watch it above. Featuring a spine-tingling score, this full trailer is oozing with deathly affecting tension as the story of this obsessed vampire and his haunted victim unfolds from the very beginning. Eggers is known for his artful mastery of darkly gothic horror, with each frame of this trailer suggesting Nosferatu is to be one of the most visually grabbing films of the year. Add that to a selection of already impactful performances from the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Ineson, and Nosferatu looks like one of the final unmissable movies remaining this year. This is an opinion amplified when reading of the incredibly positive first responses and subsequent critical reviews of the film, with Collider's Jeff Ewing rating it 9 out of 10 and writing:

"Robert Eggers creates a magnificently oppressive horror phenomenon with Nosferatu, the titular count here portrayed as a hungry, predatory, libidinous ID, embodied with obsessive menace by Bill Skarsgård. This interpretation feels at home in the company of Nosferatus who have gone before, expanding on and creating a unique and memorable visage for the Count. Eggers' Nosferatu lovingly takes many elements and thematic pieces from the original and evolves and expands almost every aspect. Thematically, foregrounding Ellen's agency adds an intriguing exploration of desperate erotic desire, vulnerability, and obsession, and Eggers makes full use of these elements. It's a wonderful display of performative talent, creating a world rich with detail and an atmosphere so palpable that it practically lingers on the skin. The result is a truly frightening adaptation that maintains a pervasive feeling of perpetual, otherworldly dread.Nosferatu is an excellent horror outing by a director at the height of his powers, and one of the year's finest films."

An official synopsis from Focus Features for Nosferatu reads:

"Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Where To Stream the Original 'Nosferatu'?

Image via Film Arts Guild

Of course, there would be no Eggers remake without the original, with the upcoming big-budget project likely to entice many across the world to head back to an era of silent German expressionism and experience the original for themselves. Currently, you can rent or purchase the film on Prime Video or instead stream it on PlutoTV.