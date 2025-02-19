Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) will return to the big screen in the upcoming action comedy Old Guy. It marks an interesting departure from his recent projects, The Portable Door and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio. The two-time Oscar winner is joined by Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels) and Cooper Hoffman (Saturday Night) in the R-rated film directed by Simon West (Con Air). In contrast to Waltz, Liu has had recent momentum in feature film projects after starring in Presence, Red One and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Meanwhile, for Hoffman, Old Guy will be his fourth feature film role after breaking out as a lead in Licorice Pizza and working on Wildcat and Saturday Night. This magnetic trio of actors is an incredible combination of long-withstanding stars and rising talent who will entertain and take the audience for a ride in this buddy action comedy.

The action comedy is slated for release on February 21. It shares a release date with other films, including Cleaner and The Monkey.

Is 'Old Guy' Streaming?

The film will be made available for purchase digitally on February 21. You can check out the list below to find the film on the streaming platform of your choice.

No official announcements have been made yet regarding which streaming service the movie will eventually be available on. Being a property of The Avenue distribution company, Old Guy may likely end up on Hulu much like other films, including One True Loves and Savage Salvation.

Is 'Old Guy' In Theaters?

Yes, the movie will be in select theaters across the US. It will have a runtime of 93 minutes. Paired with its digital release, Old Guy will be in limited cinemas alongside many major February releases, such as Paddington in Peru and Captain America: Brave New World.

Find Showtimes for 'Old Guy'

Check out the following links below to grab tickets to watch Old Guy in theaters:

Watch the Trailer for 'Old Guy'

The trailer was released on December 11 last year. It introduces the audience to Waltz's Danny Dolinski, a contract killer whose age has caught up to him as he suffers from arthritis. He is relegated to a boring off-field assignment and questions the next chapter of his life while also having an unrequited love for a colleague and club manager, Anata (Liu). Danny is then recruited to train a new young assassin named Wihlborg (Hoffman). Despite their age and work ethic differences, the new duo learn to cooperate, especially when their lives are at stake underneath their organization. The official synopsis reads as follows:

An aging hitman (Christoph Waltz) is forced to train a young prodigy (Cooper Hoffman) when his employer moves to replace the old guard. But when they learn they are being betrayed, the unlikely pair turns into a lethal team - with their double-crossing bosses in their sights.

Despite the gruesome nature of it, the world of organized crime and contract killers has often been incorporated into action comedy films. These stories present an outlandishly humorous side to this realm of violence, especially when a civilian or newcomer character is brought into the mix. Similar to Old Guy, these following films dabble in the world of hitmen where lead characters find themselves thrown into these dangerous territories and, surprisingly, find some romance amid the chaos.

