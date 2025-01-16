It isn't unheard of for musical artists to venture into acting roles. Since the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals, the talents of singing, acting and even dancing have often gone together. However, in modern times, there have been more distinctions between these abilities and rarer instances of celebrities who possess the title of being triple-threats. Quite often, many singers who have gone into acting have received mixed receptions for their performances. Whether it be Justin Timberlake's acting stints during the early 2010s on The Social Network and Friends with Benefits, or Lady Gaga's memorable performances in A Star is Born and House of Gucci. The most recent instances of popular singers joining major films include Dua Lipa in Argylle or Post Malone in Road House. Another notable acting debut to look out for is RNB singer SZA who will star in One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer (Nope).

The project was first announced in April 2024 after Keke Palmer hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live with SZA as the musical guest. Issa Rae (Insecure) was attached as a producer with Syreeta Singleton (Central Park) writing the screenplay and Lawrence Lamont (Rap Sh!t) directing the film. The cast list expanded by July with the additions of Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Katt Williams (Scary Movie 5), and Janelle James (Abbott Elementary). The plot details remained under wraps until the first trailer was revealed in October. With the official release upon us, continue reading below to find out how you can watch the upcoming comedy film, One of Them Days.

Is 'One of Them Days' Available on Streaming?

Image via IMDB

Firstly, the film will have a theatrical release. There has been no announcement yet about when it'll become available on streaming. Being a Sony Pictures property, One of Them Days will most likely be put on Netflix for streaming like recent 2024 Sony movies, including AfrAId, It Ends With Us, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Is 'One of Them Days' in Theaters?

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Yes! The buddy comedy will be released in cinemas on January 17, a week earlier than its original slated January 24 date. One of Them Days will be in theaters alongside other films like Wolf Man and September 5.

Find Showtimes for 'One of Them Days'

Image via Teen Vogue

Check out the following links below to find showtimes and watch One of Them Days in cinemas:

Watch the Trailer for 'One of Them Days'

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer on October 24, 2024. It immediately opens with the delightful chemistry between Palmer and SZA who play Dreux and Alyssa respectively. The duo live together in a humble apartment block but soon face the threat of eviction from their home. The girls have a matter of hours to pay back their rent money through unusual antics and meeting the weirdest people along the way. The film's official synopsis is as follows:

Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

Other Comedy Films Like 'One of Them Days' That You Can Watch Now

The buddy comedy is always a subgenre that promises outlandish misadventures and enjoyable friendship dynamics. Often paired with r-rated humor or relevant subject matter, these comedies make the most out of simple missions or journeys that groups of characters can find themselves thrown into. After decades of being dominated by the male demographic, there has been a significant rise in female-led buddy comedies over the past years. This proves to be important in bringing more stories and hilarity from diverse perspectives, as seen in the following films.

Plan B (2021)

Plan B Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 18, 2021 Director Natalie Morales Cast Rachel Dratch , Kuhoo Verma , Victoria Moroles , Michael Provost , Myha'la , Jolly Abraham , Mason Cook , Timothy Granaderos , Moses Storm , Jay Chandrasekhar Edi Patterson , Jacob Vargas , Gus Birney , Euriamis Losada , Hana Hayes , Josh Ruben , Bobby Tisdale , Jane Kharkover , Jon Akoko , Nimo Gandhi Runtime 107 minutes Character(s) Sunny , Lupe , Hunter , Logan , Rosie , Kyle , Xander , Andy , Pharmacist , Ms. Flaucher , Doris , Pastor Pedro , Megan , Doug , Emma , Philip Peterson , Bill , Greta , Groom , Indian Man Writers Prathi Srinivasan Producers Josh Heald , Mickey Liddell , Hayden Schlossberg , Jeremy Garelick , Jon Hurwitz , Pete Shilaimon , Michael Glassman , Chris Bongirne , Ryan Bennett , Will Phelps , Dina Hillier Expand

This Hulu comedy focuses on two high school friends, Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles), who go on a crazy journey to acquire the titular contraceptive pill. The pair share an "opposites attract" energy where Sunny is a responsible but sheltered student and Lupe is her carefree best friend. Sunny is pressured into throwing a house party to draw the attention of her crush, Hunter (Michael Provost). When her attempt fails, she ends up having her first awkward sexual experience with her friend, Kyle (Mason Cook). It soon leads to Sunny and Lupe hitting the road to find the morning-after pill that Sunny desperately needs to avoid getting pregnant. The film manages a vital focus on the prevalent topic of female reproduction and contraception through an amusing lens and charming friendship between the lead characters.

Joy Ride (2023)

This 2023 raunchy comedy centers on four friends who take a trip to China. Led by Audrey (Ashley Park), an adopted Asian-American, she heads to the motherland with her long-time childhood best friend, Lolo (Sherry Cola), and her strange cousin, Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), who is dragged along. They even run into Audrey's former college roommate, Kat (Stephanie Hsu), a popular actress who stars in Chinese films. What begins as a simple business trip soon devolves quickly into debauchery and survival for the quartet. The film also touches on important themes of racial identity and growing up and is balanced quite well with the main quartet's entertaining dynamic.

Bottoms (2023)

8 10 Bottoms Two unpopular queer high-school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Emma Seligman Cast Rachel Sennott , Ayo Edebiri , Havana Rose Liu , Kaia Gerber , Nicholas Galitzine , Dagmara Dominczyk , Marshawn Lynch Runtime 92 Minutes Writers Emma Seligman , Rachel Sennott Studio(s) Orion Pictures , Brownstone Productions Distributor(s) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer , Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Written and directed by Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby), this high school comedy became a cult comedy hit with its wonderful ensemble and kooky premise. The story follows PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), two high school seniors at the bottom of the social food chain. The pair come up with a crazy scheme to create a self-defense group or an unofficial "fight club" so that they can potentially hook up with their respective cheerleader crushes, Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) and Brittany (Kaia Gerber). The film goes through some hysterically unpredictable and violent turns with memorable jokes from the whole cast's performances.