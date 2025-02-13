Is there any ongoing franchise as delightfully charming as the Paddington series? Since 2014, these incredible family films have been capturing the hearts of audiences with their creative visuals, lovable characters, and hilarious antics, all revolving around the world's most adorable and well-mannered talking bear, the titular Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw. And with the latest entry in the series, Paddington in Peru, everyone's favorite furry friend will find himself in his biggest adventure yet.

The third film in the Paddington series sees Paddington returning to his home country of Peru in search of his beloved Aunt Lucy, who has mysteriously gone missing. The sudden disappearance of Aunt Lucy sends Paddington and the Brown family on yet another heartwarming and hilarious venture, this time through the treacherous jungles of Peru, where they will meet new faces and contend with new challenges along the way. These new cast members include the likes of Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, not to mention Emily Mortimer, who is taking over for Sally Hawkins in the role of Mary Brown. Returning cast members include Whishaw as Paddington, Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown, and Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird.

The threequel has already opened in many international territories, dating back to November 2024, when the film opened in the United Kingdom. Prior to its release in the United States, Paddington in Peru had already surpassed $100 million at the worldwide box office, admittedly falling a bit short of its predecessors, which each grossed a whopping $249 million overseas, but still taking in a commendable haul nonetheless.

Continue reading to find out where you can catch Paddington's latest journey when he makes his North American debut.

Is 'Paddington in Peru' Streaming?

Unfortunately for all you Paddington super fans out there (who isn't one?), Paddington in Peru will not be on any streaming service upon its initial release. However, there is a likely chance that the film will make its streaming debut on Netflix, where the majority of Netflix titles premiere after their theatrical runs/PVOD releases. Recent examples of Sony films that have hit Netflix include Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starring action sequel Bad Boys: Ride or Die, as well as the controversial romantic drama, It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively.

Is 'Paddington in Peru' in Theaters?

Those who wish to catch Paddington's trek through the jungle on the big screen are in luck, as Paddington in Peru will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, February 14, 2025 (aka Valentine's Day). The film was originally set for release on January 17 but was pushed back nearly a month. This makes Paddington in Peru the first movie in the franchise not to be released domestically in the month of January.

While Paddington in Peru is currently tracking to open higher than its predecessor, Paddington 2 (which grossed $11 million on its opening weekend), the third Paddington film will have a bit of a tough time in what is a rather crowded weekend. The elephant in the room that needs addressing is Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, which is expected to have the highest opening of 2025 so far. Also competing for Paddington's box office cash is fellow family flick, Dog Man from DreamWorks, which will be in its third weekend of release. Valentine's Day fare such as Ke Huy Quan-starring action comedy, Love Hurts and Valentine's Day-themed slasher rom-com, Heart Eyes, will also be in contention, both of which opened last weekend to capitalize on the holiday of love.

Watch the Trailer for 'Paddington in Peru'

The official trailer for Paddington in Peru (which can be viewed above) paints a delightful picture of Paddington's latest outing. Filled with cute antics, glimpses at new characters, and a peek at some of the film's major set pieces, the trailer for Paddington in Peru does its job well in giving fans a look at what they love about this incredible series, while also making sure to differentiate it from the marketing of the first two films. It's a charming 2-minute slice of Paddington's big-screen return, and it succeeds in exciting fans for more adventure with cinema's most adorable protagonist.

The official synopsis for Paddington in Peru, per Sony, reads as follows:

"Full of Paddington’s signature blend of wit, charm, and laugh-out-loud humor, Paddington in Peru finds the beloved, marmalade-loving bear lost in the jungle on an exciting, high-stakes adventure. When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her, the only clue to her whereabouts a spot marked on an enigmatic map. Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt…and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures."

Other Family Films to Watch If You Love the 'Paddington' Movies

'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' (2024)

The second feature-length Wallace & Gromit film, entitled Vengeance Most Fowl, is an absolute delight for all ages. This time around, charming inventor Wallace and his intelligent, sophisticated dog/best friend Gromit confront the realities of technology when Wallace's latest invention - a high-tech gnome meant for helping with yard work - goes rogue and frames Wallace for a variety of crimes. The stop-motion animation is incredible, and the Wallace & Gromit friendship is as strong as ever, making for yet another marvelous adventure for the dynamic duo.

'Christopher Robin' (2018)

A rather overlooked Disney gem is 2018's Christopher Robin, the live-action depiction of the titular protagonist and his adorable friends of the Hundred Acre Wood, most notably Winnie the Pooh. The film stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Christopher Robin who has long forgotten his childhood escapades in the Hundred Acre Wood, having settled into the life of an overworked father who hardly has time for his young daughter, Madeline (Bronte Carmichael). Through a series of events, Robin is united with Pooh and his many old pals, who help him to see the joy in life once again. What may sound a little cheesy on the surface is a deeply heartwarming and aggressively pleasant time, in large part thanks to the Oscar-nominated visual effects and committed performances from McGregor and Hayley Atwell.

'Wonka' (2023)

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises was Warner Bros' Willy Wonka origin film, Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet. Directed by Paul King, the filmmaker behind the first two Paddington movies, Wonka is a wonderful musical romp with catchy songs, enduring characters, and a rapturous world of pure imagination. Chalamet is pitch-perfect, separating his rendition of Wonka from the two previous incarnations, and his rapport with his supporting cast is strong and very believable.

