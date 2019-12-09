Pedro Pascal Isn’t in ‘The Mandalorian’ Suit As Much As You Think

0

Star Wars is no stranger to using doubles and stand-ins. When you have a bunch of main characters who are either alien puppets or perpetually wearing helmets, you don’t necessarily need to have your actors in the costumes all the time. It’s not like James Earl Jones was on set to shout Darth Vader’s lines at everyone.

The Mandalorian is no exception. In a recent interview with Vulture, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she didn’t work with Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal at all while directing an episode of the Disney Plus series.

“He was in rehearsals for King Lear on Broadway,” Howard said. “And so, while we were doing my episode, I wasn’t working with Pedro.”

So who is wearing that armor most of the time, if not Pascal? It’s actually the work of two credited doubles, Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. Howard said that she mostly worked with Wayne, who, as it turns out, is the grandson of Hollywood legend John Wayne.

“[Wayne] absolutely just brought everything to that character, and we were able to find the moments and figure them out together,” Howard said. Wayne worked on every single episode of The Mandalorian’s first season, and has already been brought in to work on Season 2.

Wayne further elaborated on the process of consistently standing in for the lead actor of a series, and how that affected both his and Pascal’s performance. “[Pascal] would ask me, and I would ask him the same question, which is, ‘Why did you move like this during that moment?’ We would go back and forth,” Wayne said. “The great thing about him is he’s not impressed with himself. He’s just an actor. And I mean that in the good way, not the bad way. He likes to learn and he likes to collaborate and he’s very good at it.”

However, every line of dialogue spoken by the Mandalorian was recorded by Pascal, resulting in a character that Howard feels is a truly unique collaboration. “Everyone is really figuring out together, Who is this character? What are these moments? What’s the movement like? What’s the energy like and the rhythm like? So that there was that consistency,” she said.

Considering the Mandalorian wouldn’t have been out of place in a western, it feels completely appropriate that the intergalactic bounty hunter we see on screen is an amalgamation that includes Pascal and John Wayne’s grandson. The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney Plus.