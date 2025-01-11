The Twisted Childhood Universe, better known as “Poohniverse”, is about to put a bloody spin on another beloved childhood story: Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. From the team behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its 2024 sequel, this ghoulish rendition of 1902 J.M. Barrie is nothing like the original. Instead of “the boy who didn’t grow up”, this version stars a fearful, adult man harboring sinister intentions. Instead of taking fellow children by the hand and flying them out gleefully through the skies, this Peter is a child kidnapper, forcing them out of their homes and shoving them into his sick version of Neverland.

Starring Martin Portlock as the grisly Peter Pan. The film also features Megan Placito as Wendy Darling, who in this version of the story, must rescue her brother Michael (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney) before something bad to him. Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare marks the third installment in the overall Twisted Childhood Universe lineup. Also slated for a 2025 release are Bambi: The Reckoning, Pinocchio: Unstrung, and Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Without further ado, here’s where you can catch Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare in a theater near you.

Is 'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare' Streaming?

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Currently, there’s no information on when Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare will be available for streaming. However, there’s a good idea of where it might end up. Previous TCU movies Winner the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel are currently available to stream on Peacock. With this in mind, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare might likely make its way to Peacock following its theatrical run.

Is 'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare' In Theaters?

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Yes! Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 13, 2025.

Find Showtimes for 'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare'

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Watch the Trailer for 'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare'

Like any film from the Twisted Childhood Universe, the beloved, family-friendly Peter Pan is construed into a child-kidnapping, raggedy-faced monster. Gone are the green tunic and silly little hat. However, like the original character, this killer Peter Pan can also fly. In the trailer for Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Peter Pan doesn’t whimsically fly into children’s bedrooms through their windows. He crawls his way up from basements in the night (similar to Pennywise ala IT style), stops a bus full of children in the middle of the street, and viscerally rips out the skin from someone’s head.

Peter Pan’s vendetta is simple: with his identity shielded by a ghoulish mask, this monstrous adult Peter grabs young children throws them into his van, and brings them to his sick version of Neverland. Anyone who dares get in his way will face the wrath of his butcher knife. Ironically enough, the insane Pan believes that the only way to protect children is by kidnapping them. Say goodbye to childhood innocence, and say hello to wicked bloodiness.

Other Movies Like 'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare' You Can Watch Now

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ (2023)

Your changes have been saved Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 15, 2023 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Amber Doig-Thorne , Maria Taylor , Danielle Ronald , Natasha Tosini , May Kelly , Paula Coiz , Craig David Dowsett , Richard D. Myers , Nikolai Leon Runtime 100 minutes

This isn’t the cozy bedtime story of a friendly Pooh Bear and his best friends. In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, gone are the honey-soaked days of whimsy in the Hundred Acre Wood. After Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) grows up and leaves for college, his sudden abandonment stirs up a dark transformation in Pooh and Piglet. Stripped of humanity and fueled by betrayal, the two unleash a gruesome vendetta on anyone who stumbles onto their path. With their food source gone, starvation turns them feral - and carnivorous. Their descent begins with Eeyore, the first of their many unfortunate targets. Fast-forward five years, and Christopher, now an adult, returns with his wife, only to find his childhood sanctuary twisted into a grotesque nightmare.

‘Benny Loves You’ (2019)

Your changes have been saved Benny Loves You Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 21, 2019 Director Karl Holt Cast Karl Holt , Claire Catwright , George Collie , James Parsons , Darren Benedict , Anthony Styles , Lydia Hourihan , David Wayman , Bella Munday , Catriona McDonald , Logan Murray , Greg Barnet , Jennifer Healey , Claire Cartwright Runtime 94 minutes Expand

Nobody’s life is more spectacularly messy than Jack’s (Karl Holt) in Benny Loves You. A failed toy designer, the 35-year-old could barely afford to pay his bills. But after the sudden death of his parents in a freak accident, Jack decides to “grow up” by tossing out his beloved childhood plushie, Benny. But Benny isn’t having it. This toy-turned-terror returns to life with a bloody agenda, turning Jack’s mundane life into one hell of a blood bath. Going from cuddly to cutthroat, expect slasher gore, dark comedy, and just the right amount of predictable cringe that delivers some killer laughs.

‘Five Nights at Freddy's’ (2023)

Your changes have been saved 3 10 Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Piper Rubio , Mary Stuart Masterson , Kevin Foster , Jade Kindar-Martin , Jessica Weiss , Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Runtime 109 Minutes

Imagine taking a job at a run-down pizzeria, only to find its animatronic mascots harbor vengeful, restless spirits. Welcome to Five Nights at Freddy’s, where Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a down-on-his-luck security guard, faces haunting memories of those who lived in the building before him. Equipped with nothing but the tools in his pocket and just an extraordinary amount of courage, Mike digs deep into the eerie secrets of Freddy Fazber’s Pizza. But the real demons aren’t just the ones stuffed in these creepy plushies. Exploring loss, redemption, and trauma, Mike also has a troubled past that he has no choice but to overcome.

