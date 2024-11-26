Daniel Craig returns to his drama roots in A24’s Queer. Based on the novel by William S. Burroughs, the hot and hazy movie travels back to 1950s Mexico City, where an American expat named William Lee (Craig) is as lonely as he can be. Despite being surrounded by a small yet crowded American community, he spends his late forties living without companionship. Amidst the dimly lit nights and the comfort of solitude, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a young bespectacled gentleman, shows up in town with nothing but warm eyes and a cheeky smile. A fire ignites in William’s soul, but if not carefully tended to, the flames could set William ablaze.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this holiday season is about to celebrate a different kind of romance - one that’s haunting, obsessive, and daunting. Also starring Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman, Queer is the story of love and longing. Without further ado, here’s where you can stream Queer.

Is ‘Queer' Streaming?

Currently, A24 hasn’t announced when Queer will hit streaming. However, the movie might likely end up on Max after its theatrical window. Back in December 2023, A24 partnered with giants HBO and Max, offering these distributors to provide exclusive streaming rights to their releases. Royce Battleman, the Executive Vice President of Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, explains how this deal between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery is significant to both parties.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition. The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

While waiting for Queer to wrap up its theatrical window, viewers can check out previous A24 releases, including The Lighthouse, Priscilla, and Love Lies Bleeding, exclusively on Max.

Is ‘Queer' In Theaters?

Queer is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the United States on November 27, 2024. Previously, the movie made its premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2024.

Also showing in theaters on November 27 is Disney’s Moana 2, taking audiences back to the pristine waters of Oceania. Set three years after the events of the first movie, the sequel follows Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) as they set sail for a new adventure with a ragtag crew of unassumingly skilled seafarers. When Moana receives a spiritual awakening from her sea-navigating ancestors, Moana is pulled into the waters for a journey that’s unlike anything she’s ever embarked on before.

Fresh off its debut is the highly anticipated Wicked: Part I, which was released on November 22, 2024. The on-screen adaptation of the stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman follows Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, an intelligent yet misunderstood young woman born with green skin who crosses paths with the much more bubbly, popular and outgoing Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande). A magical coming-of-age tale, the films chronicle their journey from bumbling young students at Shiz University to the titles they would, later on, be known for in the Land of Oz: the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch.

Find Showtimes for 'Queer'

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for Queer:

Watch the Trailer for ‘Queer'

Check out the official synopsis for Queer below:

“In 1950s Mexico City, William Lee, an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton, a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone.”

Dreamy, murky, and sexy, the trailer for Queer introduces a sharply-dressed William (Craig) who wanders into the streets at night. Amidst a crowd of men getting rowdy over dice, William momentarily freezes at the sight of a younger man in glasses. Encountering each other once again in a sleepy bar, William attempts to impress the mysterious man with his awkwardly charming dance movies. Although the pair were tables apart, an unspoken chemistry lit up between them like electricity. Over the next few chance meets, William learns of his man’s name: Eugene (Starkey). As their initial infatuation grows into a slow, drawling romance, their quiet lives take a turn into something dangerously exhilarating.

Adapted from Burrough’s long-unpublished novel, Queer is not a simple love story. It’s a tale of how infatuation could be so intoxicating to the point of obsession, and the slightest taste of it could spiral into addiction. Hopping from one bar to another in search of meaningful companionship in a desolate world, Queer paints the harrowing pains of longing for the uncertain, and harboring a burgeoning love that will not be reciprocated.

