Is Quibi Free?

Now available on launch day, the new streaming service Quibi aims to deliver “quick-bite original content that fits into any moment of your day.” Shows like Survive, Most Dangerous Game, Thanks a Million, and Punk’d feature the world’s biggest stars, like Sophie Turner, Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Lopez, and Chance the Rapper, among many others. All episodes are 10 minutes or less, and they’re all designed for your phone. But is the new streaming service free?

The good news is: YES! The bad news is, there’s a catch. Anyone who signs up for Quibi will have access to a 90-day free trial. After that you’ll pay a monthly subscription fee if you decide to continue your Quibi collaborations. As of right now, Quibi offers a paid ad-supported option and a more expensive ad-free option, but no free tier after the 90-day trial. So it’s worth checking out Quibi for free today and for the next three months, just be sure to mark your calendar so you don’t forget the renewal date.

Here’s how Quibi is described on the Android app store (and yes, it’s available for Apple mobile products, too):

With drama, comedy, docs, news, and sports, Quibi brings you new content that is quick enough for any in-between moment, like coffee time, your daily skincare routine, even bathroom breaks. Check your personalized feed to see what’s new, discover trending episodes, or search for shows based on your mood. You’re in full control of what you watch and how you watch it. Vertical, horizontal; no matter how you hold your phone, everything is framed to fit your screen. Access unlimited original content from the comfort of anywhere. Download episodes to view offline when you’re on-the-go. With fresh new shows available every week, you’ll enjoy: • Original movies in chapters, told 10 minutes at a time

• Unscripted shows and docuseries

• Daily Essentials to keep you informed on news, sports, finance, and culture

Here are the paid plans for Quibi sign-ups:

Quibi (some ads): $4.99/mo.

Quibi (no ads): $7.99/mo.

Now why anyone would sign up for ads during the 90-day free trial is beyond me, but you’re certainly able to do so if you want to. It remains to be seen if Quibi will be worth sticking around for $5 or $8 a month after the initial trial period, so stay tuned for that verdict.

More info on Quibi subscriptions:

Your subscription begins after your free trial, if applicable, and will auto-renew each month.

Have a change of heart? You can switch plans in your in-app settings. Or cancel your subscription anytime via the Play Store.

Payment will be charged to your Play Store account each month unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the renewal date.

You can manage your subscription and auto-renewal by going to your Play Store account settings and selecting Subscriptions.

If your subscription is canceled, the cancellation will be effective at the end of the current subscription period.

No refunds will be offered, and any unused portion of a free trial will be forfeited when you change your existing subscription to Quibi (Ad-Free).

https://quibi.com/privacy-policy/

https://quibi.com/terms-of-service/