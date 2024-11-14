Christmas is coming early this year with Red One - a new holiday-themed action extravaganza starring two of the action genre's biggest stars - Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. However, the characters these two industry titans are playing could not be more different as one is a noble agent of the North Pole and the other is a shifty tracker. Still, they'll need to put aside their differences and work together when none other than Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) himself is abducted.

In the midst of awards season, Red One aims to bring in some yuletide thrills as the holiday season really starts to ramp up. Is the new Christmas film sharing a similar fate with another crimson-themed Dwayne Johnson movie, Red Notice, and heading straight to streaming? To find out, read below to see when, where, and how you can watch Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One.

Is 'Red One' Streaming?

Fans will need to brave the icy winter to see Red One, as the new action film will not be immediately available to stream this month. Instead, the film is opting for a theatrical release that is set to begin in mid-November.

It is also worth noting that Red One was originally intended to be an exclusive for Prime Video before the switch to the theatrical release was made. While many of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's theatrical films go to MGM+ after streaming, there are select films that were initially meant for Prime Video that end up on the service shortly after their theatrical run. When Amazon announced that Red One would be receiving a theatrical release, they also revealed that the film would be made available on Prime Video shortly after.

Most recently this was the case with My Old Ass, which landed on Prime Video 55 days after its initial limited theatrical release. However, a more apt comparison would be Saltburn, which premiered in select theaters on November 17, 2023, before landing on Prime Video 35 days later. Since Amazon will likely want Red One on their service during the Christmas season, we can likely expect to see it on Prime Video in mid-December.

Prime Video currently costs $8.99 per month.

Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and Jack O'Malley's (Chris Evans) search for Santa Claus officially begins when Red One debuts on Friday, November 15, 2024, just in time for Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season.

Is 'Red One' Releasing in Theaters?

Though it may have been initially envisioned as a Prime Video exclusive, Red One will now be debuting exclusively in theaters on November 15. Red One will be getting a solid head start on the holiday box office season, but its forecast is bound to hit a pretty big storm the week after with a potential repeat of Barbenheimer. That's because the week after is "Glicked" week, as the epic anticipated sequel Gladiator II will be doing battle with the equally anticipated musical adaptation of Wicked. Then, the weekend after that, Dwayne Johnson will be returning to the box office again with Disney's animated continuation, Moana 2.

The second official trailer for Red One sees legendary tracker Jack O'Malley get enlisted by the North Pole shortly after Santa Claus has been abducted by an unknown enemy. To help find Saint Nick, O'Malley is forced to work with Santa's not-so-little helper, Callum Drift. The two embark on an epic quest around the globe to solve the mystery behind Santa's disappearance in time before Christmas, all while battling all sorts of dangerous magical creatures like evil snowmen and a very aggressive Krampus (Kristofer Hivju).

What is 'Red One' About?

The official synopsis of Red One reads as follows:

After Santa Claus - Code Name: RED ONE - is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

