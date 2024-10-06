When Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power began, there were moans and grumbles as it slowly stumbled towards the halfway point. Alas, the second half of this season has been a delight, with many who had once declared their waning interest now gripped for what looks set to be an unmissable finale.

The final two episodes felt like a return to form for a franchise famed for its fireworks, with action and explosive set-pieces in abundance. That being said, any finale always has its work cut out to satisfy the masses, with Rings of Power Season 2 certainly giving itself plenty to resolve. Nevertheless, that resolution will certainly be intriguing, and with that in mind, the question of what's next persists. Is Rings of Power getting a third season? Here's what we know.

Is 'Rings of Power' Getting a Season 3?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Yes, Rings of Power is already renewed for its next season. In fact, the showrunners were preparing for Season 3 as far back as February of this year. When talking about the show's production, Amazon MGM's head of television, Vernon Sanders, said:

We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of their vision and the enormous global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in its record-breaking first season. We can’t wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that J.D. and Patrick are continuing to build throughout season two and beyond. Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to deliver on their passion for great storytelling.

What Happened in 'Rings of Power' Season 2?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

It's fair to say that the ever-increasing momentum of Rings of Power's second season reached its peak with Episode 7, as some declare it the best of the season so far. Far too often, Rings of Power Season 2 has felt comfortable diving into the many plot threads it endeavors to explore without a nod toward action or excitement. In Episode 7, "Doomed to Die," that was all changed, as the show's many plot threads were somewhat sacrificed for the most energetic and explosive episode yet.

Episode 6, "Where is He?", left many teasing questions about the series' main characters, with Episode 7 putting in the effort to throw these into a mixing pot of devilish action as war rages around Eregion, as Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) finishes creating the Nine Rings of Power for Men. In his disillusioned mind, for so long, peace had been settled across the land, but, a quick look into his own dirty reflection, and the cracks were clear to see. Finally, he is beginning to doubt Annatar (Charlie Vickers), with it feeling as if the walls could soon be closing in on the Dark Lord. Elsewhere, outside Eregion is under fire from Adar's (Sam Hazeldine) menacing team of Orcs, with the chess-like tactics of warfare beginning to play their part. However, under Adar's nose, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) escapes with the help of Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as she sneaks from the Orcs trenches and meets up with Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), as they march their way toward Eregion.

The episode continues with moments of tension, drama, and, crucially, levity, leading to an epic finale and the discovery of Annatar's true identity by Celebrimbor. The illusion breaks, and the sound of war fills Celebrimbor's ears, even realizing that the Mithril he thought he was using was, in fact, Sauron's blood. Death, war, and destruction continue to consume Eregion, with Celebrimbor's efforts to convince people of his illusion and of Annatar's true identity going unyielded. However, Galadriel arrives just in time to see Celebrimbor freed, and, in return, she is given the Nine and urged to flee the city. Galadriel may have the Nine, but after one last push against the Elves, Adar is revealed in the final moments to have acquired Galadriel's Ring of Power, Nenya, setting up a finale with enormous stakes on the line. The final episode of Rings of Power Season 2 answered several questions, such as who The Stranger is, and finally brought Sauron and Galadriel face to face.

Who is the Creative Team Behind 'Rings of Power' Season 3?

Image via New Line Cinema

Like in previous seasons, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are back at the helm. While the two have yet to share details on Season 3, they finally addressed a persistent fan theory about Saruman. McKay said:

"The Dark Wizard has an important role to play in the doings of Middle-earth, and in the development of our wizard, who's now coming into his own. Tom Bombadil has told him, 'You're destined to face him. And then destined to face Sauron.' So the Dark Wizard's fate is not decided and his name is not out there yet, but it would almost defy the laws of gravity and physics for it to be Saruman."

You can watch both seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. Release Date September 1, 2022 Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 3 Story By Patrick McKay, John D. Payne Writers Patrick McKay , John D. Payne , J.R.R. Tolkien , Justin Doble , Jason Cahill , Gennifer Hutchison , Stephany Folsom , Nicholas Adams Network Amazon Prime Video Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Franchise(s) The Lord of the Rings Directors J.A. Bayona , Sanaa Hamri Showrunner John D. Payne , Patrick McKay , Louise Hooper , Charlotte Brändström , Wayne Yip Expand

