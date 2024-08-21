The Big Picture Ellen Ripley's absence in Alien: Romulus disappoints diehard fans, but nods to the iconic space hero are still present.

Sigourney Weaver's legendary role as Ripley paved the way for strong female characters in a male-dominated genre.

The timeline of Alien: Romulus makes an appearance from Ellen Ripley impossible, set between events of Alien and Aliens.

In 1979, Sigourney Weaver, then a relative unknown, became a huge star thanks to her breakout performance as Ellen Ripley in Ridley Scott's Alien. In a world dominated by male heroes, Ripley was a female badass icon. In 1986's Aliens, directed by James Cameron, Ripley saved the day again, before returning twice more for Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection. Ripley's character is so beloved that AFI ranked her as the eighth-best film hero of all time, but she hasn't been seen on screen since 1997. The franchise is back with Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus, but does Ellen Ripley return to battle more xenomorphs? I'm afraid the answer isn't want diehard fans of the franchise were hoping for. Ellen Ripley does not appear in Alien: Romulus, but there are a few nods to the legendary space hero.

Sigourney Weaver Doesn't Want To Return to the Alien Franchise

Sigourney Weaver was just 30 years old when she starred in Alien. The movie, which plays out almost like a slasher, with a lone killer dispatching its victims one by one until the final girl remains showed that women could be just as strong as men, if not more so. Weaver's career took off after Alien, with three Oscar nominations along the way (including one for Aliens), but she never forgot her roots. Thrice more, she returned to the Alien franchise, before stopping after Alien: Resurrection in 1997. The Alien movies continued on without her, with two Alien vs. Predator entries, and the return of Ridley Scott for Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Still, that didn't mean Sigourney Weaver was done with Alien. There were plans for her return in an Alien movie directed by Neil Blomkamp, but they fell through. After that disappointment, Weaver knew the spaceship had sailed, telling Total Film last year, "I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I put in my time in space!"

'Alien: Romulus' Occurs in a Timeline That Makes an Appearance From Ellen Ripley Impossible

If you can't get Sigourney Weaver back for an Alien movie, you work around it. Alien: Romulus does this by setting its action in between the events of Alien and Aliens. In the original film, a xenomorph gets on board the Nostromo in the year 2122. At the end of the film, everyone is dead but Ripley. She sets the ship to blow up and the xenomorph with it, only to discover that the alien has hitched a ride with her. After shooting it out of an airlock and killing it, Ripley goes into stasis for her trip back to Earth. The trip is only supposed to last several days, but in Aliens, it's revealed that Ripley has been floating in space for 57 years before she was discovered and rescued. Add up the math and that means Aliens takes place in 2179. Alien: Romulus, however, takes place in the year 2142. At this point, Ellen Ripley has been asleep for two decades and will stay that way for another 37 years.

'Alien: Romulus' Finds a Way To Mention the Events of 'Alien'

Just because Sigourney Weaver and Ellen Ripley aren't in Alien: Romulus doesn't mean that the character is ignored. What she went through in the first film sets in motion what occurs in the latest, as the film begins with the Weyland-Yutani corporation sending a probe to explore the wreck of the Nostromo, where a xenomorph is collected. Later, Rook, an android modeled after Ash (Ian Holm) from Alien, mentions what happened on the Nostromo, and how there was one survivor who is now missing.

If you're hoping to ever see Ellen Ripley in an Alien movie again, you're going to be very disappointed. Now, at 74, Sigourney Weaver has no interest in returning to the franchise which made her a household name. She no longer needs it, and as the success of Alien: Romulus has shown (it made over $100 million worldwide in its opening weekend), it may not need her either. Still, in a world where Robert Downey Jr. can return to the MCU as the next Big Bad after playing its central hero, anything is possible.

Alien: Romulus is in theaters now.

