20 years after Steven Spielberg shook theaters with Munich, the harrowing events of the 1972 Munich Olympics are brought to the screen again with Tim Fehlbaum’s September 5. Taking place against the unfortunate tragedy, the film is centered around members of the Olympic Israeli team who were taken hostage in a devastating terrorist attack. At the heart of the story is the ABC Sports broadcasting team, who are forced to pivot their coverage from celebratory Olympic reporting to documenting a high-risk global crisis.

The team of broadcasters is led by Geoff (John Margaro), a driven young producer willing to do anything to show his boss, Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard) that he’s capable of undertaking a risky assignment. With support from German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), Geoff is suffocating within the frantic pace of live coverage all while shouldering the burden of questionable news methods. Featuring archival footage and told from the perspective of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, September 5 is more than just a film about being caught up in calamity - it is a testament to the unassuming yet courageous individuals pushed to the frontier between life and death. Without further ado, here’s where you can catch September 5 at a theater near you.

Is 'September 5' Streaming?

Currently, there is no information regarding September 5’s future streaming date. However, since the movie is produced under Paramount Pictures, chances are that September 5 will make its way to Paramount+ following its theatrical run. Previously, fellow Paramount movie Smile 2, released in theaters on October 18, 2024, became available on the streaming platform on December 3, 2024.

Is 'September 5' In Theaters?

Yes. September 5 officially releases on January 17, 2025, in theaters nationwide.

September 5 premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024. It was then released to the public in select theaters on December 13, 2024. Following its release, the movie received a nomination for Best Motion Picture—Drama at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Find Showtimes for 'September 5'

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for September 5:

Watch the Trailer for 'September 5'

Check out the official synopsis for September 5.

"September 5" unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows an American Sports broadcasting team that quickly adapted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, "September 5" provides a fresh perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by an estimated one billion people at the time. At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), Geoff unexpectedly takes the helm of the live coverage. As narratives shift, time ticks away, and conflicting rumors spread, with the hostages' lives hanging in the balance, Geoff grapples with tough decisions while confronting his own moral compass.

Other Movies Like 'September 5' You Can Watch Now

‘Munich’ (2005)

Munich

rent

Release Date December 23, 2005 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Eric Bana , Daniel Craig , Ciarán Hinds , Mathieu Kassovitz , Hanns Zischler Runtime 164 Minutes

Spielberg’s Munich offers an intense dramatization of the covert response to the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre. Following the killing of 11 Israeli athletes by the Black September group, Prime Minister Golda Meir sanctions a secret Mossad operation to eliminate those responsible. At the center of the movie is Avner Kaufman, a low-level Mossad operative chosen to lead a team of five assassins. As they track targets across Europe and Lebanon, Avner and his team face constant danger from rival intelligence agencies and shifting alliances. A deeper look into the psychological toll of the mission, Munich goes beyond the psyche as it follows members questioning the morality of their actions, the collateral damage, and the blurred lines between just and vengeance.

‘Argo’ (2012)

Argo Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979.

rent

Release Date October 12, 2012 Director Ben Affleck Cast Ben Affleck , Bryan Cranston , Alan Arkin , John Goodman , Victor Garber , Tate Donovan Runtime 120 Minutes

Suspenseful and heart-racing, Ben Affleck’s Argo covers the 1979 Iran hostage crisis in all its mayhem. When militants storm the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, over 50 staff members are taken hostage. Amid the chaos, six Americans escape and find refuge in the Canadian ambassador’s home. CIA exfiltration specialist Tony Mendez devices an audacious rescue plan: disguise the six as a Canadian film crew scouting locations for a fictional sci-fi movie. With the help of Hollywood insiders, Mendez creates a believable backstory, complete with a fake production, posters, and media buzz. As the hostages find themselves under the dangers of Tehran and the ever-watchful eyes of Iranian militants, Argo is more than just a rescue mission film - it’s proof that there will always be a beacon of light at the end of the tunnel.

‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty is an unflinching take on the relentless decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden. The film follows Maya, a young CIA analyst who becomes singularly focused on capturing the mysterious Al Qaeda leader after the 9/11 attacks. From grueling interrogations in Pakistan to facing bureaucratic resistance, Maya’s obsession with the case reveals the complexities of intelligence work. Considering the high-stakes nature of the mission, it comes as no surprise that agents are to encounter ethical gray areas of the methods, and the personal sacrifices they have to take for the safety of their nation. Bigelow’s direction, amplified by Jessica Chastain’s powerful performance, plays both the hero and the victim: a person willing to give every last bit of her fiber eradicating global threats, all while shouldering the burden of this intense line of work.