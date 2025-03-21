Spoilers for Severance Season 2.Is your mind blown? The Severance Season 2 finale was another stroke of genius from the mind of Dan Erickson, as the perfect balance of plot thread-tying and question-leaving was found to keep everyone satisfied yet craving more. Available to stream right now, "Cold Harbor" is yet another marvel of screenwriting, acting, and cinematography, as the crazy world both in and out of Lumon reached its second season climax.

However, for a show that prompts countless questions from its millions of fans, there is one persisting query that remains the most important of the lot: Is Severance getting a Season 3? For some time now, it seems as if those behind the scenes on the series and Apple TV themselves have clashed over the reality of a third season, although Season 2's record-breaking viewing figures would suggest a third outing is all but inevitable. So, with that in mind, here's a look at whether Severance is getting a third season.

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2?