The ever-iconic Saturday Night Live has officially entered its landmark 50th season. Created by Lorne Michaels, the late-night sketch comedy show has been airing on NBC since 1975, with the inaugural episode hosted by stand-up legend George Carlin, which was portrayed in Jason Reitman's recently released dramedy Saturday Night. The series has received a whopping 84 Emmy wins, the most out of any other television show in history, and has been hailed by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series is headlined by a supremely talented ensemble of comic performers, a host (often there to promote a new project), a musical guest, and numerous cameos.

Saturday Night Live has helped skyrocket the careers of some of the biggest names in film and television, including John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson; and that's just to name a few. The sketch show has even branched out of television and has turned some of its fan-favorite sketches into feature films, such as Wayne's World, The Blues Brothers, Coneheads, MacGruber, and Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Will There Be a New Episode of 'SNL' Tonight?

Image via NBC

Yes, there will be a new episode of SNL tonight. Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has always aired live from New York on NBC, and that's probably not ever going to change. Season 50, Episode 9, will air on Saturday, December 14, at 11:30 pm EST, both on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The new episode will also be available to stream on Peacock afterward, along with every other season of the show.

Who Is Hosting 'SNL' This Week?

Former cast member and multi-hyphenate Chris Rock is set to host tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live, marking his fourth time as host after stints in 1996, 2014, and 2020.

Rock was first brought onto Studio 8H in Season 16, alongside the late legendary comedian Chris Farley. The two also starred together in the popular recurring sketch "I'm Chillin,' with Rock playing Onski. After leaving the series after Season 18, Rock headlined seven successful standup specials; Big Ass Jokes in 1994, Bring the Pain in 1996, Bigger & Blacker in 1999, Never Scared in 2003, Kill the Messenger in 2008, Tamborine in 2018, and most recently the live special Selective Outrage in 2023. Rock has also won countless awards throughout his career, including four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards. Rock has also served as the host of the Academy Awards twice, the first time in 2005, and the second in 2016; in the latter he lampooned the Academy's lack of diversity.

Rock has gone on to have a successful movie and TV career and served as the creator of The Chris Rock Show and Everybody Hates Chris. He also headlined the fourth season of the popular FX anthology series Fargo. On the film side, Rock has starred in the Grown Ups movies, Death at the Funeral, Good Hair, The Longest Yard, Pootie Tang, Down to Earth, Nurse Betty, The Week Of, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and Rustin. Rock has also directed three feature films; Head of State, I Think I Love My Wife, and Top Five. He has also lent his voice to several animated movies, including the Madagascar franchise, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Bee Movie, and Osmosis Jones.

Rock has lined up three high-profile upcoming projects as a director; the Hollywood-set dramedy Misty Green, a biopic on Martin Luther King Jr, and an English-language remake of Another Round.

So far, the Season 50 host lineup has included Hacks' Jean Smart, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, Wicked's Ariana Grande, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Michael Keaton, stand-up comedian John Mulaney, stand-up comedian Bill Burr, pop superstar Charli XCX, and Gladiator II's Paul Mescal.

Who Is the Musical Guest on This Week's 'SNL'?

Image via NBC

Newly minted Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams is set to make her Studio 8H debut as the musical guest on tonight's episode of SNL.

Abrams gained fame after performing as the opening act for both Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour in 2022 and Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour from 2023 until 2024. Back in September, she began her fourth concert tour, The Secret of Us Tour, which consists of 73 shows and will end in August 2025.

Abrams has released two studio albums, Good Riddance in 2023 and The Secret of Us in 2024.

So far, the Season 50 musical guest lineup has included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Mk.gee, Charli XCX, and Shaboozey.

Who Is in the Current Cast of 'SNL'?

Image via NBC

As with any long-running television program, the cast of Saturday Night Live has radically changed through the years. Credited as "repertory players" for Season 50 are Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Bowen Yang, and Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. Featured players this season include newcomers Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Staff writers Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins, known as the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, also appear in digital videos that appear in nearly every episode and often feature the host interacting with the three young comedians.

