The ever-iconic Saturday Night Live has officially entered its landmark 50th season. Created by Lorne Michaels, the late-night sketch comedy show has been airing on NBC since 1975, with the inaugural episode hosted by stand-up legend George Carlin, which was portrayed in Jason Reitman's recently released dramedy Saturday Night. The series has received a whopping 84 Emmy wins, the most out of any other television show in history, and has been hailed by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series is headlined by a supremely talented ensemble of comic performers, a host (often there to promote a new project), a musical guest, and numerous cameos.

Saturday Night Live has helped skyrocket the careers of some of the biggest names in film and television, including John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson; and that's just to name a few. The sketch show has even branched out of television and has turned some of its fan-favorite sketches into feature films, such as Wayne's World, The Blues Brothers, Coneheads, MacGruber, and Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Will There Be a New Episode of 'SNL' Tonight?

Yes, there will be a new episode of SNL tonight. Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has always aired live from New York on NBC, and that's probably not ever going to change. Season 50, Episode 10, will air on Saturday, December 21, at 11:30 pm EST, both on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The new episode will also be available to stream on Peacock afterward, along with every other season of the show. This will notably be the last episode of 2024. The sketch series traditionally has a Christmas theme for their final episode before the Christmas holiday and this week won't be different.

Who Is Hosting 'SNL' This Week?

Former cast member, comedian, actor, and two-time Emmy winner Martin Short is set to host tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live. This will be his fifth time hosting, and it will land him in the sketch show's prestigious Five-Timers Club. He previously hosted in 1986, 1996, and 2012, and he co-hosted an episode in 2022 with his frequent collaborator Steve Martin.

Short's stint as a cast member on the series only lasted one season, Season 10. In fact, Short is probably better known for his work on the beloved Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV. He has starred in countless movies and shows, including Father of the Bride, Three Amigos, The Morning Show, Mulaney, Inherent Vice, Mars Attacks, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and Innerspace. In recent years, Short has garnered some of the strongest reviews of his career for his role in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, where he stars opposite Martin and Selena Gomez. Short has lent his voice to numerous animated projects as well, including The Prince of Egypt, Treasure Planet, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!, Frankenweenie, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, The Addams Family, The Willoughbys, and the English-dub of Hayao Miyazaki's The Wind Rises.

Short has also found success on the stage, having won a Tony Award in 1993 for his role in the Broadway musical Little Me.

So far, the Season 50 host lineup has included Hacks' Jean Smart, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, Wicked's Ariana Grande, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Michael Keaton, stand-up comedian John Mulaney, stand-up comedian Bill Burr, pop superstar Charli XCX, Gladiator II's Paul Mescal, and former cast-member Chris Rock.

Who Is the Musical Guest on This Week's 'SNL'?

Grammy nominee Hozier will be the musical guest on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live, marking his second time on the show, after performing in an episode in 2014.

Hozier broke out in a huge way in 2013 with the release of his debut single "Take Me to Church," which was certified multi-platinum in countries all around the world. He has since released three studio albums; Hozier in 2014, Wasteland, Baby! in 2019, and Unreal Unearth in 2023. This past year he released an EP titled Unheard. He is also known for using themes of social and political justice in his works.

So far, the Season 50 musical guest lineup has included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Mk.gee, Charli XCX, Shaboozey, and Gracie Abrams.

Who Is in the Current Cast of 'SNL'?

As with any long-running television program, the