The ever-iconic Saturday Night Live has officially entered its landmark 50th season. Created by Lorne Michaels, the late-night sketch comedy show has been airing on NBC since 1975, with the inaugural episode hosted by stand-up legend George Carlin, which was portrayed in Jason Reitman's recently released dramedy Saturday Night. The series has received a whopping 84 Emmy wins, the most out of any other television show in history, and has been hailed by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series is headlined by a supremely talented ensemble of comic performers, a host (often there to promote a new project), a musical guest, and numerous cameos.

Saturday Night Live has helped skyrocket the careers of some of the biggest names in film and television, including John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson; and that's just to name a few. The sketch show has even branched out of television and has turned some of its fan-favorite sketches into feature films, such as Wayne's World, The Blues Brothers, Coneheads, MacGruber, and Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Will There Be a New Episode of 'SNL' Tonight?

Image via NBC

Yes, there will be a new episode of SNL tonight. Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has always aired live from New York on NBC, and that's probably not ever going to change. Season 50, Episode 8, will air on Saturday, December 7, at 11:30 pm EST, both on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The new episode will also be available to stream on Peacock afterward, along with every other season of the show.

Watch on Peacock

Who Is Hosting 'SNL' This Week?

Close

Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal is making his Studio 8H debut as the host of tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Since his breakout role in 2020 on the Hulu limited series Normal People, Mescal has become one of the hottest young actors in the business and has worked in both arthouse fare and mainstream flicks. In 2023, he secured his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in Charlotte Wells' acclaimed drama Aftersun. He has also starred in acclaimed movies such as Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter and Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers. Mescal is coming off his biggest role to date, playing the leading role of Lucius, in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.

Mescal has always had a successful career on stage and has become a part of London's West End scene, playing the role of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Mescal's upcoming roles for Mescal include playing William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet and the queer romance The History of Sound, where he'll play opposite Josh O'Connor. He also is part of the cast of Richard Linklater's highly ambitious film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, a film that will ultimately shoot over 20 years.

So far, the Season 50 host lineup has included Hacks' Jean Smart, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, Wicked's Ariana Grande, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Michael Keaton, stand-up comedian John Mulaney, stand-up comedian Bill Burr, and pop superstar Charli XCX.

Who Is the Musical Guest on This Week's 'SNL'?

Image via NBC

Grammy nominee Shaboozey will also be making his Studio 8H debut tonight and will serve as the musical guest for this episode of Saturday Night Live.

Shaboozey started out making trap music, and has become known for combining hip-hop and country music in his work. He got his big break in performing the song "Start a Riot" alongside Duckwrth for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Since then, Shaboozey has recorded three studio albums; Lady Wrangler in 2018, Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die in 2022, and most recently, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, which became his first album to receive a Gold status.

He recently received five Grammy Nominations for Best New Artist, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Song of the Year, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance.

So far, the Season 50 musical guest lineup has included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Mk.gee, and Charli XCX.

Who Is in the Current Cast of 'SNL'?

Image via NBC

As with any long-running television program, the cast of Saturday Night Live has radically changed through the years. Credited as "repertory players" for Season 50 are Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Bowen Yang, and Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. Featured players this season include newcomers Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Staff writers Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins, known as the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, also appear in digital videos that appear in nearly every episode and often feature the host interacting with the three young comedians.

Who Is Hosting the Next Episode of 'SNL'?