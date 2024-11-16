The ever-iconic Saturday Night Live has officially entered its landmark 50th season. Created by Lorne Michaels, the late-night sketch comedy show has been airing on NBC since 1975, with the inaugural episode hosted by stand-up legend George Carlin, which was portrayed in Jason Reitman's recently released dramedy Saturday Night. The series has received a whopping 84 Emmy wins, the most out of any other television show in history, and has been hailed by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series is headlined by a supremely talented ensemble of comic performers, a host (often there to promote a new project), a musical guest, and numerous cameos.

Saturday Night Live has helped skyrocket the careers of some of the biggest names in film and television, including John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson; and that's just to name a few. The sketch show has even branched out of television and has turned some of its fan-favorite sketches into feature films, such as Wayne's World, The Blues Brothers, Coneheads, MacGruber, and Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Will There Be a New Episode of 'SNL' Tonight?

Yes, there will be a new episode of SNL tonight. Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has always aired live from New York on NBC, and that's probably not ever going to change. Season 50, Episode 7 will air on Saturday, November 16, at 11:30 pm EST, both on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The new episode will also be available to stream on Peacock afterward, along with every other season of the show.

Who Is Hosting 'SNL' This Week?

Charli XCX will be pulling double duty this week as both the host and the musical guest of the ever-popular sketch comedy series. Charli has served as the musical guest before, in Season 40 and Season 47, as well as making a cameo in another Season 47 episode, but this will mark her first time actually hosting the show.

Charli XCX has been working in the industry for well over a decade and has produced six studio albums; True Romance in 2013, Sucker in 2014, Charli in 2019, How I'm Feeling Now in 2020, Crash in 2022, and most notably Brat in 2024. Her most recent album has given her a career resurgence, and she recently received 5 Grammy Nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Album of the Year.

She has also worked alongside numerous high-profile artists such as Rita Ora, Lil Yachty, Lizzo, BTS, Troye Sivan, Iggy Azalea, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, and Ariana Grande.

After having voice roles in the films The Angry Birds Movie and Uglydolls, Charli XCX will be making her break into live-action films with roles in the satirical thriller Sacrifice opposite Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans, the erotic thriller I Want Your Sex opposite Olivia Wilde, and a remake of Faces of Death opposite Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery.

So far, the Season 50 host lineup has included Hacks' Jean Smart, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, Wicked's Ariana Grande, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Michael Keaton, stand-up comedians John Mulaney and Bill Burr.

Who Is the Musical Guest on This Week's 'SNL'?

As previously stated, Charli XCX is the musical guest on tonight's episode, as well as hosting.

So far, the Season 50 musical guest lineup has included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Mk.gee.

Who Is in the Current Cast of 'SNL'?

Image via NBC

As with any long-running television program, the cast of Saturday Night Live has radically changed through the years. Credited as "repertory players" for Season 50 are Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Bowen Yang, and Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. Featured players this season include newcomers Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Staff writers Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins, known as the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, also appear in digital videos that appear in nearly every episode and often feature the host interacting with the three young comedians.

Who Is Hosting the Next Episode of 'SNL'?

As of right now, we don't know who will be hosting the next episode of Saturday Night Live.