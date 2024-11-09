The ever-iconic Saturday Night Live has officially entered its landmark 50th season. Created by Lorne Michaels, the late-night sketch comedy show has been airing on NBC since 1975, with the inaugural episode hosted by stand-up legend George Carlin, which was portrayed in Jason Reitman's recently released dramedy Saturday Night. The series has received a whopping 84 Emmy wins, the most out of any other television show in history, and has been hailed by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series is headlined by a supremely talented ensemble of comic performers, a host (often there to promote a new project), a musical guest, and numerous cameos.

Saturday Night Live has helped skyrocket the careers of some of the biggest names in film and television, including John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson; and that's just to name a few. The sketch show has even branched out of television and has turned some of its fan-favorite sketches into feature films, such as Wayne's World, The Blues Brothers, Coneheads, MacGruber, and Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Will There Be a New Episode of 'SNL' Tonight?

Yes, there will be a new episode of SNL tonight. Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has always aired live from New York on NBC, and that's probably not ever going to change. Season 50, Episode 6 will air on Saturday, November 9, at 11:30 pm EST, both on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The new episode will also be available to stream on Peacock afterward, along with every other season of the show.

Who Is Hosting 'SNL' This Week?

Stand-up comedian Bill Burr is set to host tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live. Tonight will mark his second time hosting the show after a stint in 2020 on Season 46.

Burr rose to fame through his beloved stand-up comedy, having released 10 specials Comedy Central Presents: Bill Burr in 2003, One Night Stand in 2005, Why Do I Do This? in 2008, Let It Go in 2010, You People Are All the Same in 2012, I'm Sorry You Feel That Way in 2014, Walk Your Way Out in 2017, Paper Tiger in 2019, Friends Who Kill in 2022, and Live at Red Rocks in 2022. Burr's eleventh special is set to debut on Hulu in 2025.

Burr also hosts several podcasts, including Monday Morning Podcast and Anything Better?.

Burr is also known for appearing across film and television, most notably for co-creating and lending his voice to Netflix's adult animated sitcom F is For Family, which ended its run in 2021. In 2023 Burr released his feature directorial debut, Old Dads, an R-rated comedy where he co-starred alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bookeem Woodbine.

Burr's other acting credits include The Mandalorian, The King of Staten Island, Dog, Leo, the Daddy's Home movies, The Heat, Breaking Bad, and New Girl, among others.

So far, the Season 50 host lineup has included Hacks' Jean Smart, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, Wicked's Ariana Grande, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Michael Keaton, and stand-up comedian John Mulaney.

Who Is the Musical Guest on This Week's 'SNL'?

Rising star Mk.gee is set to make his Studio 8H debut on this week's episode of SNL.

Mk.gee has been making music professionally since 2017, but only just recently released his first-ever studio album, Two Star & the Dream Police. He has also released a mixtape, A Museum of Contradiction, and two extended plays, Pronounced McGee and Fool.

So far, the Season 50 musical guest lineup has included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan.

Who Is in the Current Cast of 'SNL'?

As with any long-running television program, the cast of Saturday Night Live has radically changed through the years. Credited as "repertory players" for Season 50 are Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Bowen Yang, and Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. Featured players this season include newcomers Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Staff writers Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins, known as the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, also appear in digital videos that appear in nearly every episode and often feature the host interacting with the three young comedians.

Who Is Hosting the Next Episode of 'SNL'?

The November 16 episode will have pop star Charli XCX pulling double-duty, as she'll make her hosting debut as well as serving as the musical guest.