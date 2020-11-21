Will there be a new episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend? We're now two weeks out from the NBC comedy show's celebratory post-Election 2020 episode. The November 7 show was hosted by Dave Chappelle with musical guest Foo Fighters. The episode aired just a few hours after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches in Delaware. The episode's cold open was based on Biden and Harris' victory speeches, with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph (the duo playing fictional versions of the Democratic team for Season 46) back and openly delighting in current President Donald Trump's defeat. So, when will we get to see more from Carrey, Rudolph, and the rest of the SNL team?

There will not be a new episode of SNL tonight, November 21. None of the SNL social media channels — namely Twitter and Instagram — feature any clues about when the show will return. Back in 2016 (the last election year), SNL Season 42 aired episodes for the majority of November, with the show taking a brief break over Thanksgiving weekend on November 26. Then the show returned for three weeks before taking another break, this time for the winter holidays. A more recent example — SNL Season 45 — shows a similar scheduling pattern, with episodes airing on November 2, 16, and 23.

Image via NBC

This two-week break may seem like an anomaly since there are no similarities to the previous election year schedule or early holiday season schedule. However, it's worth remember SNL Season 6 gave us six new episodes in a row — which is, in fact, a rarity. When you take into consideration that this means the SNL cast and crew have had six almost non-stop weeks of writing, rehearsing, and performing new sketches, this extended break makes total sense. It's likely that SNL Season 46 will return with a new episode on Saturday, December 5. This tracks with the show often breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday. By the time the show returns, there will be plenty of new material to spin comedy gold from and a well-rested cast and crew ready to make it happen.

Saturday Night Live has yet to announce the host/musical guest pairings for upcoming Season 46 episodes. All episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 46 are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu. For more, get the latest Peacock updates here.

Share Share Tweet Email

Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Pfizer and Its Miracle Drug Viagra Spike Lee has signed on to co-write and direct a movie musical about pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its miracle drug Viagra.