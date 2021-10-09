Update, Saturday, October 9: Will there be a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, October 9? Yes! Kim Kardashian West will host a brand-new episode of the show, along with musical guest Halsey.

Previously: Will there be a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, October 2? Yes, and it is about time. Season 47 starts tonight with host Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves kickstarting the new season.​​​​​​

The Season 47 premiere also welcomed back several returning cast members, among them Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Pete Davidson, and introduced three new featured players this year: Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, and Aristotle Athari. Other cast changes include Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang being promoted to the main cast, and the exit of long-time cast member Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt.

Wilson's episode, which marked the actor's first time hosting the long-running variety sketch show, included a few fun standout skits, including a very NSFW parody of Pixar's animated Cars franchise which saw Wilson taking to a recording booth in order to perform some very questionable lines for his character Lightning McQueen (who he actually voices). Other highlights included Wilson bouncing off of new cast member Johnson, as the two inhabited the roles of NFL on Fox sports broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC, as well as be available to livestream on Peacock at the same time — a first in the show's history. All previous episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 47 are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

