Update, Saturday, October 1: Will there be a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, October 1? Yes! SNL will be hosted tonight by Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller along with musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

Saturday Night Live will have a very different look this year, following the departure of a number of cast members including fan-favorites like Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Chris Redd, but Season 48 will also introduce newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker to audiences.

Upcoming: In addition to Miles Teller, SNL has already revealed what other hosts fans can expect from the first part of Season 48, including Brandon Gleeson, the star of the upcoming dark comedy The Banshees of Insherin, who will be hosting along with musical guest Willow; followed by Meghan Thee Stallion who will be pulling double duty on October 15.

Image via NBC Universal

Last season, the premiere was hosted by Owen Wilson, with following episodes hosted by talents like Natasha Lyonne, Selena Gomez, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, and Billie Eilish. Will Season 48 be able to hold up to the laughs that Season 47 brought us?

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC, as well as live-streaming on Peacock at the same time. All previous episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 47 are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.