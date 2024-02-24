The ever-iconic Saturday Night Live is still going strong at 49 seasons. Created by Lorne Michaels, the late-night sketch comedy show has been airing on NBC since 1975, with the inaugural episode hosted by stand-up legend George Carlin. The series has received a whopping 84 Emmy wins, the most out of any other television show in history, and has been hailed by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series is headlined by a supremely talented ensemble of comic performers, a host (often there to promote a new project), a musical guest, and numerous cameos.

Saturday Night Live has helped skyrocket the careers of some of the biggest names in film and television, including John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson; and that's just to name a few. The sketch show has even branched out of television and has turned some of its fan-favorite sketches into feature films, such as Wayne's World, The Blues Brothers, Coneheads, MacGruber, and most recently Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

While the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes led to a delayed start, Season 49 has brought in some electric hosts, hilarious and instantly quotable sketches, and some good music as well. To find out more about this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, including who will be hosting and who the musical guest will be, here's what we know about the next episode.

Editor's Note: This piece was updated on March 2.

When and Where Is the New Episode of 'SNL' Premiering?

Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has always aired live from New York on NBC, and that's probably not ever going to change. Season 49, Episode 13 of the series will air on Saturday, March 2, at 11:30 pm EST/8:30 pm PST, both on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The new episode will also be available to stream on Peacock afterward, along with every other season of the show.

Who Is Hosting 'SNL' This Week?

Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney is set to host this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, which marks her first time on the show. Perhaps best known for her acclaimed role as Cassie in Euphoria and Olivia in The White Lotus Season 1, Sweeney has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses in the business. As of late, Sweeney has ventured into starring in movies. She starred alongside Glen Powell in Will Gluck's romantic comedy Anyone but You, which was a box office sensation, grossing over $200 million at the worldwide box office off a $25 million budget. Most recently, Sweeney made the jump into the world of superheroes with Madame Web, starring in a supporting role as future Spider-Woman Julia Cornwall, although the film was critically maligned and bombed at the box office. We also won't have to wait much longer for her next big-screen outing as she headlines the new supernatural horror movie Immaculate, which hits theaters on March 20. Also on the horizon for Sweeney is the Apple TV+ movie Echo Valley co-starring Julianne Moore, and Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden co-starring Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby.

So far the list of Season 49 hosts has included, Pete Davidson, R&B superstar Bad Bunny, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, Wonka's Timothée Chalamet, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's Jason Momoa, Poor Things' Emma Stone, Ferrari's Adam Driver, former cast-member and Barbie scene-stealer Kate McKinnon, Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, Sweeney's Madame Web co-star Dakota Johnson, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, and stand-up comedian Shane Gillis.

Who Is 'SNL's Musical Guest This Week?

Seven-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Kasey Musgraves is set to be the musical guest star for this week's Saturday Night Live. Musgraves has released five albums, Same Trailer Different Park in 2013, Pageant Material in 2015, A Very Kacey Christmas in 2016, Golden Hour in 2018, Star-Crossed in 2021, with her sixth album, Deeper Well, releasing on March 15. In 2019, she hosted her first television special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show on Prime Video. This will mark Musgraves' third time as a musical guest on SNL after having made waves in her last appearance by performing nude.

Musical guests for Season 49 have included Ice Spice, Bad Bunny, Foo Fighters, Boygenius, Tate McRae, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Reneé Rapp, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and 21 Savage.

Watch the Promos for This Week's 'SNL'

Who Is in the Current Cast of 'SNL'?

As with any long-running television program, the cast of Saturday Night Live has radically changed through the years. Credited as "repertory players" for Season 49 are Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, and Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. Credited as "featured players" are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Chloe Troast, and Devon Walker. Staff writers Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins, known as the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, also appear in digital videos that appear in nearly every episode and often feature the host interacting with the three young comedians.

Who Is Set to Host 'SNL' After Sydney Sweeney?

The March 9 episode will be hosted by Josh Brolin with musical guest Ariana Grande. An Academy Award-nominated actor, Brolin has starred in numerous award-winning movies and successful blockbusters from the likes of No Country for Old Men, the Sicario films, The Goonies, Men in Black 3, and Deadpool 2, and he played the role of the supervillain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Brolin's episode will be airing one week after the release of Dune: Part Two, where he reprises his role as Gurney Halleck. This will mark Brolin's third time hosting the show after stints in 2008 and 2012.