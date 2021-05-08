You’ll be able to watch the new episode everywhere on Earth, possibly the moon.

Despite its title, Saturday Night Live only started airing live across the U.S. in 2017, when NBC began broadcasting new episodes live across both coasts. For the newest episode hosted by Elon Musk, the network will expand its broadcast to more than 100 countries via YouTube.

Variety has the news on SNL streaming its newest episode via YouTube globally, in an attempt to broaden the audience for the show. Where normally only the musical guests’ performances are available worldwide, this time the entire episode will be available for streaming simultaneously on YouTube everywhere from South Africa to New Zealand.

Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCU’s entertainment networks, commented on the change in broadcasting in a statement.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US. It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

It is still unclear whether the livestream will be supported by advertising, which,Variety notes, was one of the reasons NBC’s plans to stream new episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers on Peacock before their TV broadcast, as the needs of NBC’s local affiliates killed the plan before it got off the ground.

Perhaps due to the pandemic, or perhaps just a sign of things to come as the world gets more connected and streaming services start catering to worldwide audiences, we’re seeing changes in late-night TV. Recently, Conan O’Brien announced the date for the end of his show on TBS before his move to HBO Max, for example.

It is unclear whether SNL will continue to livestream future episodes or if this is a one-and-done deal, but the show will air a new episode tonight with Musk as host and featuring Miley Cyrus as musical guest. You’ll be able to watch the new episode on the link below.

