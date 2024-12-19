When everyone’s favorite blue speedster first raced into theaters in 2020, no one knew what to expect from a live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. After years of countless video game movie adaptations that failed to impress both critics and audiences, it’s fair to say that fans were concerned about how the series would be translated to the big screen. Fortunately, Sonic the Hedgehog proved to be a massive success by paying its respects to the games, while still forging its own unique story. It also helped launch a franchise, which, so far, has given us a very entertaining sequel, plus an unexpectedly funny and heartfelt spin-off TV show.

So, what’s next? The answer is none other than the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Despite already saving the world twice, a hero’s work is never truly over, and Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is about to meet his greatest foe yet. Alongside his closest friends Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), the trio must face Shadow (Keanu Reeves), an extremely powerful, genetically engineered hedgehog, with powers unlike they’ve ever seen before. To defeat Shadow and save the world once again, Sonic and the gang must form an unlikely alliance with their old enemy, Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey).

If you’re excited about seeing Shadow’s thrilling debut, keep reading below to find out how you can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3!

Is ’Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Streaming?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters, meaning that it will not initially be available for streaming online. However, if you want to wait and watch it at home instead, it’s fair to assume that the wait shouldn’t be too long. If we look back at the release schedule for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it arrived on Paramount+ a little under two months after opening in theaters. So, if this new film follows a similar pattern, we may see Sonic 3 on Paramount+ by mid-to-late February 2025. Keep an eye on this space for updates as they get announced.

Is ’Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ in Theaters?

It sure is! Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently scheduled for release nationwide just before Christmas on Friday, December 20, 2024. Another family-oriented film from Disney, Mufasa: The Lion King, is set to open on the same day, setting up a very competitive final weekend in theaters before the holidays.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

The first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released by the film’s distributor, Paramount Pictures, via their YouTube channel on August 27, 2024. The trailer begins with Tom (played by James Marsden) proudly talking to Sonic about his life in Green Hills and the family he’s made with Tails and Knuckles. Unfortunately, when Team Sonic gets called upon by G.U.N. to face off against Shadow, they learn that their new advisory had quite the opposite upbringing, “feeling only pain and loss.” Team Sonic’s first encounter with Shadow, who can teleport and has super strength, proves that he’ll be incredibly difficult to defeat. So, against all odds, they decide to join forces with their old nemesis, Dr. Robotnik, to stop Shadow’s plans and save the world before it’s too late.

When Shadow was first teased in the previous film’s mid-credit scene, hype immediately started building for his arrival in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Based on the trailer, it appears that it will be a very faithful adaptation of his character, both in terms of design and his tragic backstory (that I won’t spoil here!), which is great news for fans. Overall, like the last two films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 looks like it will be an absolute blast, with a great combination of humor, heart, and action.

Where to Watch the Other Sonic Films and TV Shows

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s release being just around the corner, now is the perfect time to revisit all of his adventures so far! Better yet, a great opportunity to catch up if you’ve never seen them before. You can find out where to stream both previous Sonic films, and the Knuckles TV show, below:

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Sonic, an extraordinary blue hedgehog capable of incredible speed, escapes to Earth to avoid those who would exploit his powers. Hiding in the town of Green Hills, he inadvertently causes a power outage that draws the attention of Dr. Robotnik, a sinister genius determined to capture him. Teaming up with Tom Wachowski, the town's sheriff, Sonic embarks on a high-speed adventure to stop Robotnik's plans.

rent

Release Date February 12, 2020 Director Jeff Fowler Cast Jim Carrey , James Marsden , Neal McDonough , Tika Sumpter , Ben Schwartz , Adam Pally Runtime 99 minutes

In this first film, Sonic is secretly living on Earth without any family or friends, having fled from his home world as a child. After he accidentally causes a power outage, mad scientist Dr. Robotnik is tasked by the US government to investigate the situation, uncovering Sonic’s presence and abilities. Dr. Robotnik decides to capture Sonic for his villainous plans, forcing the latter to go on the run with his new ally, small-town sheriff Tom Wachowski.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Sonic, now living with the Wachowskis in Green Hills, is shocked when Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with Knuckles, an Echidna warrior from his home world. Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles are searching for the Master Emerald, an ancient relic that grants its user the ability to reshape reality. With the world in danger once again, Sonic teams up with a fox named Tails to travel the globe and locate the Master Emerald before their adversaries do.

Knuckles (2024)

Knuckles (2024)

Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior.

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Idris Elba , Adam Pally , Jaimi Barbakoff , Alice Wren Tregonning , Tony Coughlan , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Daniel Singh , Alfredo Tavares Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

In this six-episode TV series, Knuckles is struggling to adjust to everyday life on Earth after becoming a hero. Seeking a new challenge, he decides to train Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple (played by Adam Pally) in the ways of the Echidna warrior. What follows is an unlikely road trip to Reno, Nevada, to reunite Wade with his estranged father at a bowling competition. Along the way, Knuckles is also being hunted down by “The Buyer”, one of Dr. Robotnik’s former employees, who wants to steal the former’s powers.