When 1047 Games was founded in a dorm room at Stanford University by Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian, the pair thought it would be interesting to put portals into a first-person-shooter game. What started out as a project demo developed over time into what we now see as Splitgate, a free-to-play FPS that “seeks to bring back the glory days of PvP shooters.” After six months of unfunded development, a successful round of Kickstarter campaigns brought Splitgate to fruition... and it’s really, really good.

Originally launched in 2019 for PC, Splitgate exploded when a beta version was released on consoles (with full cross-platform capability) in mid-July 2021. The overnight success—as overnight success often does—has caused no small number of server issues as the game’s small development team scurries to keep up with the astronomical demand. The initial report from 1047 Games was that the beta had more than 600,000 downloads. They now have more than 2 million, a number so large and unwieldy that 1047 Games has announced that they will be delaying the full release of the game into August to uprgade server capacity, a feat made possible by the venture capital firm Human Capital offering $10 million to the development team.

Server issues notwithstanding, the game that has materialized is an exceptional entry into the ever-expanding FPS landscape. And you should play it. Here are five reasons why:

1. It’s Free

Image via 1047 Games

There are a lot of free-to-play titles, but for now Splitgate is utterly and totally free. No microtransactions, no pay-to-win gimmicks. Just free. No doubt as the game moves out of the beta stages, some stream of revenue will have to emerge, but in its current state, it’s a beautiful thing. The only way I can deck out my character is by playing, ranking up, opening my loot rewards, and then cursing and/or laughing when I get nothing but a bright pink jetpack for my troubles.

As these sorts of things are purely cosmetic at this point, it makes no difference to me what sort of ridiculous attire I may or may not unlock. Though, I did see another user who looked liked some combination of a Halo spartan and a medieval knight; I wanted that. Maybe that player would trade it to me for my pink jetpack (you can’t do that, but think about it, 1047 Games).

2. No Frills Gameplay

Image via 1047 Games

One characteristic of many shooters is that they try to add in as many features as they possibly can. Maybe it’s the level of action, maybe it’s dozens and dozens of weapons, maybe it’s hoards of maps, or maybe it’s the ability to spawn random portals around the map (more on that in a bit). Splitgate walks an enviable tightrope as it maintains fast-paced action without feeling hyperactive.

The game is, save for the portals, refreshingly straightforward. Everyone starts with the same weapon (the surprisingly-effective assault rifle—I am not sure there is a weapon I like more), while other weapons lay scattered around the maps on top of spawn points, none of which feel particularly overpowered or unbalanced. There are no overshields or body armors, no power-ups or class specialties. Such straightforward gameplay is welcome and may be one of the advantages to such a small design team. Hopefully, as the game expands its reach, this crisp experience goes mostly unchanged.

3. The Portals

Image via 1047 Games

When Splitgate was first announced, I thought the idea of creating portals sounded horrible. My mind immediately concocted all sorts of obnoxious scenarios where such a feature would be the single reason I would not play this game. I was wrong.

Splitgate’s defining feature allows players to create portals on predetermined points all over each map. By placing portals in two of these points, you can either move through them like a classic teleporter, or you can look through them. The latter allows you to see (and shoot) opposing players based on the viewpoint of the second portal. Your opponents cannot see you, but they can shoot through your portal, as well as close it by way of an EMP grenade.

The portals create a wrinkle in the gameplay, but they remain only an aspect of it. Many players seem content to hardly use the portals at all, while others build their entire strategy around them. The result is a feature that allows Splitgate to stand apart from its competitors, but not be so defined by that feature to be consumed by it.

4. The Pacing Is Elite

Image via 1047 Games

Everything about Splitgate is fast, but in a ruthless, efficient taskmaster sort of way, not a directionless mayhem sort of way. The time it takes to move in and out of rounds is lightning quick. On more than one occasion, I had to back out of a match because I literally did not have enough time to leave the server before the next round began.

There are numerous gameplay modes, many of which are standard fare for the genre, but the rounds fly by because the respawn times are quick, the maps not particularly large, and the number of shots it takes to down an opponent is reasonable and balanced. The number of times when I felt like I should have killed an opposing player in relation to the number of shots I landed on them was few.

Portal construction is breezy and painless—shooting lasers out of your wrist mechanisms a la Spider-Man 101. Make a mistake on the location of the gate? No problem. Just fire from the same wrist again and reset the entry point. Nothing in this game lingers; it weaves through like a brisk wind. And when frustration rears its head, you’re already back in the fray before you can string three expletives together. Memories are short in Splitgate.

5. Pick Up and Play

Image via 1047 Games

Proulx has said that Splitgate was designed with Fortnite and Rocket League in mind, where it’s “easy to learn, difficult to master.” They make good on that desire to mix approachability with depth. I had a double-digit killstreak the first day I played; I also got pummeled. Within 15 minutes of playing, I felt like a predator. A small predator, sure, but definitely not prey (even though I became that often). For sustainability, that distinction feels important. You don’t feel helpless, or hopelessly outmatched. The small 4v4 team deathmatch keeps things from devolving into chaos, but the equally small maps make sure there is always something going on just around the corner.

The beta version of Splitgate is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One. The final version is set for release in August 2021.

