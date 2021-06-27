When Justin Lin was announced as the filmmaker taking over the modern Star Trek movies from J.J. Abrams, his longtime participation in the Fast & Furious franchise opened the floodgates wide to unleash a barrage of critiques imagining the nightmare scenario of what his vision of Star Trek would look like. The worst of these pictured a film devoid of any semblance of an IQ or a heart. Promotional materials emphasizing Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) zooming around on a motorcycle and hordes of explosions didn’t help matters.

Upon Lin’s Star Trek Beyond hitting theaters, though, it became apparent that Lin had done something quite unexpected. Just as his Fast & Furious movies Tokyo Drift and Fast Five had redefined what was possible for that summer franchise, so too had he raised the bar for modern Star Trek movies. He had accomplished this feat by carrying over one of the core facets of his work as a filmmaker: an emphasis on family.

This fixation is what Lin also used to revive the Fast & Furious franchise. The director entered the series with its third installment, Tokyo Drift, and began to shift where the priorities of these movies lay. The extreme machismo, scantily clad women, and, of course, fast cars were just as present under Lin’s direction. But Lin wasn’t afraid to embrace unabashed emotion in a series seemingly aimed merely at pumping one’s testosterone.

Imbuing this trait into the story of Sean (Lucas Black) coming to Tokyo an outsider but ending the film a Drift King with several dear friends ensured that Tokyo Drift resonated with moviegoers beyond the immediate visceral thrill of seeing shiny cars go fast. Here, Lin established a new core theme of the Fast & Furious movies: the idea of a bunch of disjointed oddballs creating a ramshackle family throughout their automobile-centric adventures.

Whereas the first Fast & Furious installment featured characters dropping homophobic slurs at Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) or Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) calling other women “skanks,” Lin-directed entries like Fast Five posited that staunch rivals like Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) could become buddies that work together. Heck, this fifth film even saw Vince (Matt Schulze) risk his life to save Mia (Jordana Brewster) after a falling out between himself and Toretto.

These characters may be melodramatic caricatures, but they were melodramatic caricatures with endearing levels of affection towards one another. Lin’s fondness for these characters even comes through in the mere presence of Han (Sung Kang) in this saga. A character brought over from his 2002 indie feature Better Luck Tomorrow, Han bit the dust in Tokyo Drift, but that didn’t stop Lin from bringing him back for four more installments, including the newest entry in the saga, F9. When you’re of Lin’s Fast & Furious family, you’re never offscreen for far too long.

The large amount of time Lin has devoted to Han, as well as how much he’s emphasized the character’s bond with Toretto and other Fast & Furious cast fixtures, speaks volumes to Lin’s priorities as an artist. While sequences like the airstrip climax in Fast & Furious 6 make it apparent how much Lin loves exciting over-the-top spectacle, he also wants the humans engaged in all that mayhem to feel like humans. He accomplishes that by constantly highlighting that family is the most important thing to these crooks-turned-heroes. The notion that members of that family can come from anywhere, including former adversaries, makes it extra sweet. In the Fast & Furious universe, strangers are merely just friends you haven’t met yet.

The high-octane set pieces in Lin’s Fast Five or Fast & Furious 6 may not be what one pictures when they think of classic iterations of Star Trek. But the notion that allies from all over the world can work together is ingrained into the DNA of what Gene Roddenberry wanted this franchise to be. Having started as a TV show with a Russian lead character in the middle of the Cold War, Star Trek has always been about showing that we’re all more alike than we are different. The line separating Kirk and Toretto is not as thick as one might imagine.

In taking on Star Trek Beyond, Lin got a chance to prove that with a movie that examined the friendships between, and unique perspectives of, the members of the USS Enterprise. This was achieved by having these characters get stranded in four separate groups on an alien planet. Through these means, everyone got their own storyline to handle while the bonds between characters like Kirk and Chekhov or Bones and Spock got fleshed out. Through screenwriters Simon Pegg and Doug Chung embracing this story structure in their screenplay, each member of the principal cast got a chance to shine on-screen.

Having already wrangled Toretto and his ever-expanding motley crew for multiple Fast & Furious movies, Lin was more than up to the task of injecting both an ensemble quality and a familial bond into this new Star Trek feature. While Kirk remained the protagonist of Beyond, the spotlight was also expanded to accommodate other characters and their own interior worlds. New character Jaylah (Sofia Boutella) especially got to prosper because of Lin spreading the screen time around. This newcomer to the franchise got a believable arc centered around taking an active role against the film’s villain, Krall (Idris Elba), while time spent on her love for “classic” music ends up informing one of the films best set pieces.

Though a byproduct of Lin coming from the ensemble casts of the Fast & Furious movies, this approach solved a problem with the Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies up to this point. Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness had almost exclusively focused on Kirk, with the likes of Bones and Scotty getting minimal screen time as a result. So much of the joy of classic Star Trek properties was in watching a large cast bounce off one another. The initial Kelvin films, meanwhile, struggle to execute that properly. As a result, it was hard to buy the emotional connections between this incarnation of these characters.

Through making sure Star Trek Beyond was an ensemble effort, Lin’s third-act scenes of the Enterprise crew working together to save the day lend a sense of emotional impact. This wasn’t just typical blockbuster movie heroism, but rather a reflection of what’s possible when people from all walks of life work together for a common goal.

Much like both Lin’s Fast & Furious movies and Roddenberry’s Star Trek adventures, this notion was executed with nary a hint of cynicism in sight. Lin’s commitment to such a genuine execution of this concept even included a closing reference to the original Star Trek show: Quinto’s Spock looking at a photo of the original Shatner-era Star Trek cast, a gift from the Leonard Nimoy version of Spock who recently passed away in-universe.

It’s a moment where Spock realizes he doesn’t need to help rebuild the planet Vulcan to feel at home. His family on the Enterprise can do just that. These touching ideas, thoughtfully conveyed without any dialogue, ensure the moment doesn't register as hollow fan service. Rather, it serves as a microcosm of Lin’s fascination with families being found in unexpected places.

Sure, Lin’s fingerprints on Beyond as an artist weren’t just limited to character details. It was a foregone conclusion that Lin would also incorporate action flourishes that tipped their hat to the Fast & Furious movies. However, his primary influence on Beyond was lending real weight to the depiction of an unorthodox chosen family. In the process, Lin cemented the core recurring theme of his works while also delivering a movie that well and truly soared.

