Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black AdamJust a week before the release of Black Adam, the movie’s end-credits scene leaked online. And while Warner Bros. Discovery was quick to remove the content as fast as they could, we’ve heard rumors since then about the surprising appearance of a superhero in red and blue. Now that Dwayne Johnson’s DC epic is in theaters, it’s time to check if the rumors are true. And yes, you can celebrate. Henry Cavill’s Superman has a role to play at the end of Black Adam as the two powerhouses will undoubtedly fight in the DC Extended Universe.

Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam, a man turned into a slave by a greedy king who’s forced to witness the murder of his wife and son. While Black Adam has the powers of the gods, the same ones granted to Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) in Shazam, he was not originally a Champion chosen by the Council of Wizards. In fact, Teth-Adam’s son, Hurut (Jalon Christian), was the chosen one. However, to save his father’s life, Hurut transferred his powers, a move that ultimately ends in his death. In a fit of rage, Teth-Adam uses his godlike powers to kill the king, almost wiping out the city of Kahndaq in the process. For his crimes, Teth-Adam is trapped by the Council of Wizards in a tomb where he stays for five thousand years.

So there we have it. Black Adam is one of the mightiest beings on the planet, doesn’t have full control of his powers, is quick to anger, and doesn’t hesitate to brutally kill his enemies. So, of course, Black Adam quickly becomes a potential threat to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and the government of the United States. That’s why, at first, she sends the Justice Society to contain the antihero. When all their efforts prove useless, and Black Adam becomes the protector of Kahndaq, Waller tries to threaten the antihero, saying she will send the big guns if he ever leaves the city. Black Adam calls her bluff because he’s certain there’s not even one warrior on Earth capable of standing his might. He might be right, but Superman is not from Earth. And he is also an unstoppable force.

The end-credits scene of Black Adam ends with Superman telling Teth-Adam they need to talk. Superman was sent by Waller to make sure Teth-Adam would be contained, but the whole movie just shows us how the antihero bows to no one. So, it’s only logical that Superman and Black Adam will soon be at each other’s throats. And with a sequel for Man of Steel reportedly in production, the duel might happen sooner rather than later.

Johnson has been pretty vocal about wanting to fight Superman in the DCEU, and Black Adam producers have a long-term plan to unite the two characters in multiple films. So, since Warner Bros. Discovery is working on a 10-year schedule that will theoretically unify every DC production under a single banner, all we need is for Black Adam to become a box office hit to get some ambitious crossover films in the next years. Of course, there have been many end-credits scenes that teased projects that never came to be. So we should keep our fingers crossed and hope we get to see Superman and Black Adam fighting in theaters.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

