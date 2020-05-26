Is ‘Tenet’ Confusing? The Cast of ‘Tenet’ Seems to Think So

What in the heck is Tenet about? We’ve seen the new trailer and got the new synopsis for Christopher Nolan‘s latest big-budget experimental blockbuster. And still, my best guess is, “Uhhhhhh backwards spies?” You know who might have a better handle on the film? Its star, John David Washington! Though, as he revealed during the film’s recent Fortnite trailer debut (h/t ComicBook.com), the cast was just as confused during production as we likely will be upon release.

“Every day I had questions for [Nolan],” said Washington to Geoff Keighley, host of the Fortnite trailer reveal. “But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently.” Now, it’s certainly normal for a leading actor to have questions for their director during the making of a movie. But it’s a little more unusual for these questions to be so fundamentally based on what is literally happening in the story. Hey, that’s Nolan for ya! And according to Washington, Nolan was eager to help his cast every step of the way:

It was important that the actors could track the story correctly so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely. [laughter]

So, Washington and the rest of the cast, including Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, all asked their very patient director questions so they could track the story they were in the middle of performing. How on earth do we, as an audience, stand a chance?! Washington went on to complicate things further, revealing he was surprised by how much footage the new trailer actually showed:

It’s interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I’m surprised [Nolan] was willing to reveal. And I love that he did.

The trailer — the very cryptic trailer from the very cryptic director — reveals so much information that Washington is surprised?! Man. I don’t know about y’all, but I will be very happy to see this film (safely!) when it’s finally released, and I will be very happy to see if I can track what it all means without the luxury of asking the guy who made it.

For more tantalizing Tenet teases, here’s why and how Nolan exploded an entire damn airplane for the picture. As of yet, its official release date is, like everything else, a little bit up in the air. Unlike that airplane he exploded.