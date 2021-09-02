Although previously rumored, it seems as though the Ben Affleck-starring The Accountant may actually get a sequel. In an interview with CinemaBlend on their ReelBlend podcast, director Gavin O’Connor confirmed that he’s closed a deal to make a sequel to the sleeper hit from 2016 starring Affleck, Anna Kendrick, and Jon Bernthal.

O’Connor told CinemaBlend that he’d always intended to tell the story of Affleck’s Chris Wolff as a trilogy, with a focus moving towards the relationship between Wolff and his (spoilers, sorry) long-lost brother, played by Bernthal. The sequel, according to O’Connor, has been prioritized over the possibility of a sequel to The Way Back, the director’s basketball drama also starring Affleck:

“There will not be a Way Back sequel, but we are doing an Accountant sequel. We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again...I've always wanted to do three because what, the second one's going to be more with -- we're going to integrate his brother into the story. So there'll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture.”

How quickly this sequel could materialize, no one knows for certain, even with the star power of actors like Affleck and Bernthal. (O’Connor confirmed Affleck would return, but gave no news on whether Bernthal will, to boot.) But verbal confirmation from O’Connor is a huge step forward for the sequel, though it may not be a story audiences get to see for years to come.

O’Connor did not give any details on when we can expect the sequel, who he would be working with on a script, or confirm the return of any cast members outside of Affleck, so his word is all we have to go on for now.

