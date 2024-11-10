Back in 2012, team-up movies were a bit of a foreign concept in cinema. Aside from the old monster mash movies like Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man and Alien vs. Predator, Hollywood had never seen a film that combined multiple franchises into one huge epic. Then came The Avengers, which marked a turning point, not only for the MCU but also for large-scale blockbuster films, and would change the game forever.

Marvel movies were doing well enough on their own back in Phase 1, but The Avengers put the MCU on everyone’s radar — marking the first MCU film to gross over $1 Billion worldwide. The film raised the popularity of every group member and is undoubtedly a big reason why Iron Man 3 also crossed over the $1 Billion mark. The first installment paved the way for the success of later installments like Infinity War and Endgame but also proved that the MCU wasn’t just a fad of the early 2010s, but a new wave of action heroes that were here to stay. Nevertheless, it’s been 12 years since Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) first assembled the team. 28 films, and 11 TV shows later, does The Avengers still hold up?

Have Team-up Movies Lost Their Novelty?

Image via Marvel

While the film met an overwhelmingly positive reception in 2012, it doesn’t necessarily hold up today. Bringing characters together across a range of singular movies seemed like a revolutionary idea back in the early 2010s, but in 2024, we live in a world where Groot (Vin Diesel) has met Captain America (Chris Evans), all three Spider-Men have teamed up against The Sinister Six, and Blade (Wesley Snipes) has fought side by side with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). By today’s standards, it’s pretty much expected that all singular superhero stories will eventually interlink with another film later down the line. The Avengers must be commended for balancing the stories of six individual heroes in a two-hour runtime, but the novelty of team-ups has certainly worn off.

‘The Avengers’ Has Its Glaring Issues

Director Joss Whedon was mostly known for TV in 2012, and it certainly shows. The Avengers looks like a TV movie and lacks the same cinematic spectacle of its sequels. While Whedon did a great job with the story, his quintessential quirky dialogue can be a little much when spread across every character. Most team-up movies have one or two comic relief characters, but Whedon seems to fill up every scene with throwaway one-liners, no matter how serious things get, often undermining the stakes and overall tone. Fans have dubbed this dialogue as ‘Whedonspeak’, which has seeped into a variety of different projects post-Avengers. Justice League: The Snyder Cut brought this into the spotlight, where it became painfully obvious just how much cringey banter Whedon had jammed into his cut of the film, and The Avengers is no exception.

In the years since Phase 1, Marvel has done a great job making its grounded characters more interesting and developed, such as Captain America and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). However, The Avengers handles these characters very poorly. Cap’s suit was painfully ugly, so much so that it was even acknowledged in Endgame. Cap, Hawkeye, and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) don’t seem to have much to do during the final battle for New York, as they are seen mostly standing around and punching a few Jitari here and there, while the bulk of the spectacle is saved for the more fantastical heroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

'The Avengers' Has a Stakes Problem

Close

There’s also a stakes problem with The Avengers; every follow-up explores the consequences of The Avengers’ actions, and there’s always a cost to life, whether it be Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the Vision (Paul Bettany), or Black Widow. Nevertheless, all the team members come out unscathed by the end of the first film. The movie tries to make Agent Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) death an emotionally impactful moment that establishes the severity of the situation and unites the team. But Coulson was a secondary character, who mostly provided light comic relief. His death ultimately doesn’t add any weight to the situation.

While there are criticisms to be made, The Avengers is still a fun watch, and by no means a bad film. In a post-Endgame world, it’s hard to imagine this franchise provided compelling team-up events without iconic characters like Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Wolverine, but the film accepted its limitations and did its best with what it had. The Avengers walked so the rest of the MCU could run, and while it does have its imperfections, it has to be respected. Regardless, this superhero flick is one that's forever cemented in the records and cinema history books.

The Avengers is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

