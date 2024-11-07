It's been a few months since Lionsgate gifted us with the official trailer of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The holiday film starring Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, and Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham is gearing toward its anticipated release, and its reception thus far has been overwhelmingly positive. Audiences who attended early screenings shared their love for Dallas Jenkins' (The Chosen) latest directorial effort, which currently stands at a 100% average on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter.

Bringing forth the importance of Jesus' birth and the inclusive message of Christmastime, this film will follow the ups and downs of prepping for the anniversary of a local Christmas pageant. With the town's most disruptive group of kids wanting to be a part of the holiday production, event organizer Grace Bradley (Greer) must decide whether to give the children a chance to prove themselves. If you are looking forward to seeing the film upon its release, here is a guide to when and where The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be available to watch.

Is 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Streaming?

As of now, there isn't a streaming release window for the holiday film. Yet, it will likely land on Starz once it leaves theaters. Most of Lionsgate's theatrical releases end up streaming on Starz 5 to 6 months after their theatrical release. So, in that case, we can likely expect to see The Best Christmas Pageant Ever on the Starz streaming service sometime in spring 2025.

The film will eventually also be available to stream on Peacock. According to an agreement made between Lionsgate (the distributor for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever) and Peacock, every theatrically released film that comes out in 2024 or afterward will become available on the streaming platform. The deal was settled back in 2022, coming into effect after the release of Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage's action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Find below a detailed breakdown of the two plans that Peacock offers, in case you want to subscribe to the platform.

Plan What Is Included? Cost Peacock Plus Ad-supported access to Peacock's catalog of films and TV shows.

Watch new episodes from an NBC hit series the day after it airs on TV. $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's catalog of films and TV shows (except for live content).

Watch new episodes from an NBC hit series the day after it airs on TV.

Watch sports broadcasts live.

Ability to download certain titles to watch offline. $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Is 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' in Theaters?

Yes, the film will be out in theaters nationwide starting Friday, November 8, 2024. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be one of the few holiday titles to have a theatrical release, with most of them coming out directly on streaming. Other Christmas movies that will also get the big screen treatment include Red One and Christmas at Miller's Point. Several Lionsgate productions came out in theaters this year, the most recent being White Bird, a touching World War II adaptation from R.J. Palacio's bestseller.

Find Showtimes for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Find out where you can catch The Best Christmas Pageant Ever screening near you.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

In the film's official trailer, audiences are introduced to the preparation for the 75th anniversary of the annual Christmas pageant. Determined to make the occasion extra special, Grace volunteers to organize the local event. Yet, little did she know that it would be a very challenging task when the unruly Herdman children decide to participate in the play and turn everything upside down. With church members and townspeople expressing their concerns over the kids not taking this annual tradition seriously, Grace takes it upon herself to show that the Herdmans are just as deserving of being part of the pageant as anyone else. After all, the play is about Jesus' birth and the hope that he brings to all people, without exceptions.

By the end of the clip, viewers see the protagonist finding out more about the kids' family and sympathizing with them, despite the chaos they bring everywhere they go. From the sneak peek, it is clear that the holiday title will offer an uplifting reminder of being compassionate and caring to those around us, especially during the end-of-the-year festivities.

New Christmas Films to Watch After 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Aside from this title, several other Christmas movies are also coming out this week, bringing in the holiday cheer in early November. In case you are hoping to start off the month in jolly spirits, below are some recommendations for what to watch after The Best Christmas Pageant.

'Meet Me Next Christmas' (2024)

Led by Christina Milian, Meet Me Next Christmas follows Layla, a hopeless romantic eagerly awaiting the chance to reunite with the man of her dreams at the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. That is until she finds out that securing a ticket to the show might be nearly impossible, given that it is already sold out. Determined to get her hands on a pass to the holiday performance, Layla runs around New York City alongside a concierge named Teddy (Devale Ellis). As she spends time in the latter's company, the protagonist soon feels puzzled about who her true soulmate might be.

Meet Me Next Christmas Release Date November 6, 2024 Director Rusty Cundieff Cast christina milian , Devale Ellis , Kofi Siriboe , Kalen Allen , Mitch Grassi , Scott Hoying , Kirstin Maldonado , Kevin Olusola , Matthew Sallee , Priyanka Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Holiday Writers Molly Haldeman , Camilla Rubis Expand

'A Sudden Case of Christmas' (2024)

This Prime Video original feels like a holiday version of The Parent Trap. In it, Claire (Antonella Rose) goes on a family trip to Italy, where she will get to spend time at her grandfather's hotel. Although this vacation getaway seems like a perfect idea, the intent behind the trip isn't as exciting. After all, Claire's parents decide to take her to Italy to announce that they are getting a divorce. In the hopes of reminding her mom and dad about the importance of family and that they belong together, the protagonist decides to use the trip as a pretext to celebrate Christmas early, meaning in the middle of August.

'Red One' (2024)

For those interested in an action-packed holiday adventure, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is providing viewers with a high-octane spy operation in his latest film, Red One. The project centers on a mission to retrieve Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) after he gets kidnapped. Once news breaks out that Santa is nowhere to be found, the North Pole's Head of Security (Johnson) allies with a bounty hunter (played by Chris Evans) to make sure that Christmas runs as usual. A messy, but utterly enjoyable ride, this Christmas movie will also be available to watch in theaters starting this week.

