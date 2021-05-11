2021 has been quite a bonanza for fans starved of Marvel properties during the pandemic, as Disney+ debuted two Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-offs back-to-back: WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But there’s a lull as viewers await the arrival of the third MCU show, Loki, and if June feels too far away, here’s a comic book show to tide you over: Netflix’s The Defenders.

By the time it premiered back in 2017, the four Marvel comic book hero stars of The Defenders had each already headlined their own series on Netflix – Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron First (Finn Jones). This eight-episode miniseries was The Avengers of the shared Marvel universe on Netflix. The first episode re-introduced each main character with a rapid-fire backstory, before announcing the big bad that they would have to fight — an elegant woman by the name of Alexandra Reid (Sigourney Weaver), who just happens to be the leader of the ruthless organization called the Hand. These villains aren’t nuanced, but they are insidious, which makes them even scarier.

At the time of its arrival, The Defenders was written off by some as yet another superhero show in an entertainment landscape oversaturated with super-powered beings. The showrunners also had the misfortune of rolling out the miniseries on the back of Netflix’s least acclaimed Marvel property, Iron Fist. The characters in The Defenders weren’t as well-known as Captain America and Thor. They were the B-team who’d been facing an uphill battle for Marvel viewers’ attention. But while, in the ever-expanding world of Marvel, this show could easily be forgotten, there is plenty to enjoy in this underrated gem, with surprising twists and surprises including resurrections, deaths, and betrayals playing out over the course of its eight episodes.

Despite being a crossover of four previous series, The Defenders has the unique ability to stand on its own, with each of its star hero’s abilities and recent history trotted out in the premiere episode. If you’re wondering who these heroes are, let’s start with Matt Murdock. He is an attorney who was secretly spending his nights patrolling Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil. Prior to the start of this miniseries, Matt had gone up against the Hand, but after his girlfriend was killed, he hung up his horns to keep his other loved ones safe. Matt’s friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) helps Luke Cage complete his prison sentence early in the premiere episode. Luke is welcomed back as the Hero of Harlem after he saved his people from not one, but two villains – nothing can shake Harlem’s faith in him. Luke’s one-time acquaintance Jessica Jones is a private detective and sole proprietor of Alias Investigations. Jessica refuses to be labeled a hero, despite defeating her mind-controlling nemesis Kilgrave. Rounding out the quartet is Danny Rand, whose origin story is the most fantastical. He’s the Immortal Iron Fist, as Danny will tell anyone who’s listening, and his sworn duty is to take down the Hand.

RELATED: All 13 Marvel Netflix Seasons, Ranked From Worst to Best The protagonists start off on separate missions that eventually lead them to each other. Expect banter, friendly fire, and plenty of action — in fact, the action scenes are outstanding. This is a comic book adaptation, so of course, that’s expected, but there’s a raw practicality to how the scenes are filmed and choreographed that makes them all the more enjoyable. After Daredevil popularized the hallway fight scene, The Defenders creates its own version for your viewing pleasure. And that’s just one sequence among several. Just like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, every episode in this miniseries has at least one standout sequence; sometimes it’s the heroes fighting villains, and sometimes they’re fighting each other.

Alongside the fisticuffs, the show touches on some real-world subject matter. The Defenders includes just a hint of social commentary, but it’s enough to ground the more fantastic elements of the show: Much of the first season of Luke Cage dealt with racial inequality, and those themes continue in this miniseries. While Danny Rand is a millionaire, Luke Cage has had to deal with wrongful imprisonment, and now that he’s out of prison, his job is to protect the people of Harlem, who are desperate for any available job even if it puts their lives in danger. Thus, there are a few conversations between Danny and Luke where Luke must remind Danny to check his privilege. The two characters have a long history as friends and partners in the comics, and it’s extremely fun watching their nascent bromance develop over the course of the eight episodes.

Where The Defenders succeeds the most is in its diverse cast of characters. Admittedly, many of them have limited screen time, and don’t have that much to do, but they’re integral to the plot. The Hand represents several nationalities through Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho), Murakami (Yutaka Takeuchi), and Sowande (Babs Olusanmokun). Other supporting cast members are Simone Missick’s Misty Knight, Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing, and Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple. The female characters on this show are powerhouses. Jessica Jones is at her snarky best as she tries to navigate a world where supernatural people claim immortality and punch things with glowing fists. She tries to be selfish, but Jessica’s a hero at heart and is quick to rescue her new teammates. Colleen Wing experiences a great deal of growth in the show — in fact, she’s as much a Defender as the four leads, which is a surprise since she was introduced as little more than Danny Rand’s love interest on Iron Fist. Here, though, she’s conflicted and determined and finds a great deal of solace in her friendship with Claire, a nurse who heals superpowered heroes. Meanwhile Misty Knight is a scene-stealer, exuding charm and strength even when she’s rounding up the heroes’ friends and family to keep them safe.

Of course, every superhero story benefits from a great villain, and the screen presence brought by Weaver is undeniably a draw. Her character Alexandra always looks like she has some tricks up her sleeve, and for the most part she’s correct. Alexandra has a habit of swaying every argument in her favor, and as a viewer, you’re completely on her side. Another quasi-villainous character is Elodie Yung’s Elektra Natchios. Elektra is the brawn of the show, but she’s also complex and conflicted. If you know anything about Elektra, it’s that she and Daredevil share a doomed romance in the comics. There is a romantic undertone to the two characters’ interactions on the show as well, but just enough to get you hot under the collar as you pine alongside Matt over his old flame. Matt Murdock is the heart of the show, which is an unexpected subversion of the character. He isn’t quick with his fists – Matt is far more measured and uses his experience as an attorney rather than a crimefighter in many moments. But Matt’s struggle to keep the two sides of his life separate adds a lot of drama to his arc. By the end, he’s a key part of the emotional pull of The Defenders.

The Defenders has all the ingredients that a Marvel fan might be looking for: superpowered heroes, thrilling fight scenes, epic brooding, an entertaining bromance, and noble sacrifices, combined with an appealing self-awareness that this is a team of C-listers going up against a formidable big bad. The characters are charming, with individual personalities that play off each other nicely and keep you coming back for more. The biggest disappointment of the show is the squandered potential of not being renewed by Netflix. These eight episodes are a dip back into the Marvel universe. There’s a lot less glam here than can be found in its Disney+ counterparts, but just as much fun on The Defenders.

The Defenders is streaming now on Netflix.

