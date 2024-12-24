Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut The Fire Inside chronicles the rise of a young boxer from Flint, Michigan, to the biggest Olympic stages. Having previously worked on projects such as Mudbound and Black Panther, Morrison’s upcoming movie is based on the real-life story of Claressa Shields (Ryan Destiny), an aspiring female boxer who punches her way through the male-dominated sport - all while being in high school. Catching the attention of volunteer coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Tyree Henry), Claressa is immediately molded into a swift, fast-jabbing machine on the ring.

Despite the accolades she’d soon collect, Claressa begins to feel the weight of the cutthroat athletic industry, which has yet to fully acknowledge her as a serious boxer. With the people back home seeing Claressa as a beacon of hope in the impoverished area, the two-time gold medalist would soon learn what it truly takes to be a woman of sport. With the movie hitting theaters in weeks to come, here’s where you can watch The Fire Inside.

Is ‘The Fire Inside' Streaming?

At the moment, it has not been announced when and where The Fire Inside will be available for streaming. Even so, the general period for theatrical release to transition to streaming is usually around 40 to 50 days. Stay tuned for further updates!

Is ‘The Fire Inside' In Theaters?

The Fire Inside is set for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024. Previously, the movie premised at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024.

Also releasing in theaters on Christmas Day is the much-anticipated A24 erotic thriller Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman as a big-time CEO who finds herself in a steamy affair with her much younger intern (Harris Dickinson). A cautionary tale akin to the likes of Secretary, the film promises to be just as guilty as it is pleasurable - the perfect watch for those on the naughty list.

Although Halloween may be over, any time’s a good time for a gothic vampire flick. Robert Eggers’ dark, sexy take on Bram Stoker’s Nosferatu also hits cinemas on Christmas Day. A seductive tale of love and obsession, the 1800s tale follows a young Thomas Hutter (Bill Skarsgård) assigned to the castle of Count Orlok. Unbeknownst to him, Orlok’s name spreads fear amongst the townspeople, for he is a bloodthirsty vampire. As Orlok has his sights set on Thomas’ wife, the latter must race against the clock to defeat the sinister being.

Find Showtimes for ‘The Fire Inside'

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Fire Inside'

Check out the official synopsis for The Fire Inside below:

“The Fire Inside is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. , a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun.”

A true zero-to-hero story, Shields is regarded as one of America’s most accompanied boxers. Winning her first Olympic Gold Medal at only 17, she went on to become a 2-time Olympian and a 2-time gold medalist. Her list of accolades is never-ending, including Sports Woman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation and Female Fighter of the Year by USA Today. Apart from her athletic pursuits, Shields is a strong advocate for numerous social causes, notably the alarming Flint water crisis that has yet to be resolved. A role model to aspiring boxers, Shields never forgets where she came from, constantly shedding light on what’s happening to her home whenever she can.

While the public may know her from her athletic feats, what makes Shields’ story truly groundbreaking is how she managed to get to start out of all places, Flint, Michigan. Raised in an impoverished area of the town, plagued by a years-long water crisis, Shields did not receive the same access and privilege a training Olympian would typically receive. Outside of the ring, the young boxer stood by her mother, who was struggling with alcohol abuse, all while her father was behind bars until Shields was nine. Following his release, her father introduced Shields to the world of boxing.

