Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of The Rings of Power.Last week's episode of The Rings of Power finally revealed the true intentions of the High Elves of Lindon towards the Dwarfish kingdom of Khazad-Dûm: mithril. It's all about exploring that shiny new ore, baby, and luckily for us - and perhaps all of Middle-earth, too - Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) didn't snap at Elrond (Robert Aramayo) when the Elf revealed the hidden purpose of the approaching of these two ancient and proud peoples.

This whole plot was initiated in the very first episodes, when the king of the High Elves, Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker) instructed Elrond to join Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), the most gifted of Elvensmiths and lord of Eregion, in his new project. From the start, Celebrimbor made clear his ambition of making something of true beauty and power, to rival his grandfather Feänor's achievement when making the Silmarils. Upon seeing that, every viewer everywhere pointed at the screen thinking that the outcome of this project would be the Rings of Power themselves. And it will, eventually, but not yet, it seems. Instead, Celebrimbor didn't reveal what his endgame was, only that he needed a really powerful forge to make it possible, which made Elrond immediately think of the Dwarves in Khazad-Dûm.

The intention of exploring the Dwarves' goodwill to get their hands on mithril was revealed to Elrond himself only last episode, too. According to Gil-Galad, the Light of the Eldar is fading in Middle Earth, and may soon dwindle to nothing. He asks Elrond to recall the Song of the Hithaeglir, a tale according to which an Elf warrior fought a Balrog of Morgoth over the Misty Mountains, their goal being to get to a tree that allegedly contained a lost Silmaril. The outcome of the battle was the magic of both combatants mixing in the roots of the tree and birthing a new ore, that would also contain the light of the Silmaril the tree protected. So the Elves are certain that bathing in the light contained in mithril will help them keep the Light of the Eldar alive in Middle-earth. Cool, but what does that really mean?

Who Are the Eldar?

Image via Amazon Studios

"Eldar" is one of the many names the race of Elves is known throughout Arda, the planet in which The Lord of the Rings takes place. In the show's third episode, "Adar", we even hear Elendil (Lloyd Owen) greeting Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) by saying he never thought he would have one of the Eldar aboard his ship.

This denomination doesn't apply to all Elves, though. At first, it did, but when they were summoned by the Valar to make the journey to Valinor, not all followed. So this is the name given by the Valar to the Elves that awoke in Middle-earth after their creation by Eru Ilúvatar and went on to take part in the Great Journey. There were Elves that remained in Middle-earth and, therefore, are not part of the Eldar.

Although they are all known by this designation, the Eldar are also divided into Three Kindreds. The first is the Vanyar, the smallest group and one that never left Valinor, making them the favorites of the Valar. Then, the Noldor, a name that is mentioned by Gil-Galad in a toast during the banquet scene in the last episode. This is the group all the Elves we know are part of, and the most important one, too, for they are the ones that made the journey back to Middle-earth to fight Morgoth. The only problem is that, in order to do so, they committed genocide, exterminating the last of the Three Kindreds, the Teleri. Those were known for the naval prowess and skills in building ships. Blinded by rage against Morgoth, a former king of the Noldor named Feänor led the genocide when the Teleri refused to give him and his host all of their ships, taking them anyway once the bloodshed was finished. So the Noldor are the most known of the Eldar, but their history is also the most troublesome.

What Is the Light of the Eldar?

Image via Prime Video

If we know anything about The Lord of the Rings, is that the Elves are the most powerful of the peoples in Middle-earth. Although not infallible, they are notorious for their wisdom, knowledge, and their magical powers, making them natural leaders in almost anything they set out to do with members of other races. This Elvish trait is known as the Light of the Eldar

During the years in which they lived in Valinor, the Eldar gained much of the wisdom and beauty that went on to become Elvish trademarks, putting them one step above all other Elven races. When the Noldor made the journey back to Middle-earth, they brought the Light of the Eldar with them.

Some of this light was even spread with the Edain, the Human race that fought beside them and the Valar against Morgoth in the First Age. This exchange was of much benefit to the Edain, as it granted them superior traits than other Humans - but not abone, nor equal to the Elves. Numenóreans are descendants of the Edain, and also carry the same enhanced features that will eventually be transferred to the Dunedáin, the Humans of Middle-earth who descend from the people of Númenor.

RELATED: What Is the Meaning of Elendil's Sword in 'The Rings of Power'?

Does the Light of the Eldar Actually Go Out?

In simple terms, because they spent too much time away from Valinor. The superior traits we saw are fueled by the magic of the Undying Lands, and, as the Noldor spent a long time away, their light is beginning to fade. This interpretation is made by Gil-Galad when he sees the corruption that blights the Tree of Lindon, unaware that darkness is again spreading throughout Middle-earth.

The purpose of mithril is to bathe the Elves in the Light of Valinor once again. The logic is that mithril allegedly contains the light of one of the lost Silmarils, which, in turn, were gems crafted by Feänor (yes, that Feänor) containing the light of the Trees of Valinor. If they get in touch with this new ore discovered by the Dwarves, Gil-Galad believes the Elves powers will be fully restored without the need of traveling back to the Undying Lands.

Is it true, though? This argument is original to The Rings of Power, with no mention of mithril containing the light of a Silmaril. What is known is that Celebrimbor wished to strengthen the Light of the Eldar in MIddle-earth with the forging of the Rings of Power, something he set his mind to after hearing the convincing words of Annatar, the disguise worn by Sauron himself. It's no secret that Celebrimbor and Annatar will forge the rings together without the Elf knowing his partners true identity, but that's his intention: to keep magic alive in Middle-earth.

And they will, for a time. Elrond and Galadriel will eventually become Ringbearers themselves, and the power of these rings is what will keep the realms of Rivendell and Lothlórien magical in the future. Unfortunately, the power of their rings is bound to the One Ring, that Sauron forges in secret in Mordor. So when the One Ring is destroyed by Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) in Return of the King, so is the magical properties of all other Rings of Power, forcing the Elves to ultimately return to Valinor - as seen in the scene at the Gray Havens by the end of Return of the King, too.

Is Mithril the Answer to the Elves' Problem?

Dwarf holding Mithril

So far, we have yet to meet Sauron in The Rings of Power (or did we already meet him?), but it's important to note that his influence may already be in place. Elves and Dwarves do not get along historically, and Gil-Galad claiming the Elves need to obtain mithril by spring is sure to make this bond even frailer as Elrond will likely have to rush Durin to get the ore. Parallel to that, Celebrimbor continues to build his super powerful forge with the help of Dwarf labor, something that depends on good relations with the people of Khazad-Dûm.

In a previous article, we already argued that Celebrimbor's rush to have the forge ready by spring could very well be Sauron's influence already at work, and, now, we also argue so could be this whole mithril business. One of the main tools Sauron uses is sowing distrust over the peoples of Middle-earth, and, right now, Elves and Dwarves are on collision course because of this. Darkness and corruption are already spreading, and despite all their pride and wisdom, the Noldor remain oblivious about it. Could this be Sauron's metaphorical hand blinding the powerful Light of the Eldar? Only time will tell.