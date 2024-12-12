To this very day, there hasn't really been anything quite like Peter Jackson's groundbreaking The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This epic, Oscar-winning, roughly nine-hour saga (twelve if we're talking about the extended editions) is widely regarded as the best fantasy story ever told, with Jackson's specific rendition being considered the definitive adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Jackson would eventually try to recapture the magic with his controversial The Hobbit trilogy, which, while a valiant effort, was not as warmly received due to its introduction of new storylines.

However, there has now been a significant push for even more stories set in Jackson's version of Middle-Earth. We know we're set for a new live-action excursion with Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, but our return to this expansive fantasy realm is around the corner with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. This epic fantasy tale is one for the record books, but where can you see this grand excursion? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' Streaming?

No, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will not be streaming online when it debuts this December. However, since the film is being developed by Warner Bros. Discovery, this means the latest Lord of the Rings film will undoubtedly be galloping onto Max at a later date. Max has continued to persevere in continuing beloved franchises, with recent examples including The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy.

Max currently has three basic subscription plans available: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, its features, and its price in the following table below:

The warriors of Rohan will ride once again when The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim gallops into theaters on Friday, December 13, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada. Other parts of the globe will be getting the latest The Lord of the Rings earlier and later.

Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' in Theaters?

Yes, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will indeed be playing in theaters just ahead of the 2024 holiday season. This is the first time the franchise has been on the big screen in a decade, the last time being 2024's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. The War of the Rohirrim will be released in theaters just one day after Sony's latest Marvel film, Kraven the Hunter. Not to mention, the new Lord of the Rings film will also be tangling with the formidable alliance made up of Wicked, Gladiator II, and Moana 2.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

The trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim takes place even longer before the events of The Hobbit trilogy, thus making it the earliest film in the continuity's timeline to date. We immediately meet the franchise's newest hero, Hèra (Gaia Wise), who is initially betrothed to her childhood friend Wulf (Luca Pasqualino). That changes when Hèra's father, Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), kills Wulf's father in combat, thus starting a bloody war between the Rohirrim and the Dunlendings.

What is 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' About?

The official plot synopsis of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim reads as follows:

"Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction."

Other 'Lord of the Rings' Stories You Can Watch Right Now

'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003)

The trilogy that started it all, Peter Jackson's original The Lord of the Rings is an undisputed leader in the fantasy genre. Young Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), an ordinary Hobbit from The Shire, embarks on a quest to destroy the dreaded One Ring by casting it into the fires of Mount Doom. This quest into the shadowy land of Mordor is not an easy one, which is why a dedicated Fellowship is formed to help Frodo on his unexpected journey. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available to stream on Max.

'The Hobbit' Trilogy (2012-2014)

Now that we've seen the adventure of Frodo Baggins, The Hobbit trilogy takes things back to the odyssey of Frodo's uncle, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman). Despite being a cowardly recluse, Bilbo is recruited by Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen) and a merry band of Dwarves for a seemingly impossible task. They want Bilbo to help steal a valuable gem, so the Dwarves can reclaim that homeland from the sadistic dragon known as Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch). The Hobbit trilogy is available to stream on Max.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022-)

When Amazon received the television rights to Tolkien's major franchise, they opted to tell a story that takes place before The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. While not connected to Peter Jackson's legendary renditions, The Rings of Power offers a new twist on the familiar imagery of the stellar franchise. While keeping the spirit of the saga with an ensemble cast, the show primarily follows a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as she seeks to stop the impending return of Sauron. The first two seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are available to stream on Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim debuts in theaters on December 13, 2024.