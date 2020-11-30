[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, titled "The Jedi."]

Last week's episode of The Mandalorian dropped a bantha's worth of bombshells, from Ahsoka Tano's live-action debut, to Baby Yoda's real name, to a hint at the arrival of fan-favorite Extended Universe baddie, Grand Admiral Thrawn. But series co-creator Dave Filoni simply cannot be stopped from doling out intriguing teases toward the show's future. In a Vanity Fair interview, Filoni revealed it's "possible" that The Mandalorian takes place before the end of his animated series, Rebels, which would open up an entire Sarlacc Pit of possibilities. Or a Krayt Dragon cave. Or possibly even a third, different Star Wars reference.

Here's exactly what Filoni said:

"That's not necessarily chronological. I think the thing that people will most not understand is they want to go in a linear fashion, but as I learned as a kid, nothing in Star Wars really works in a linear fashion. You do [Episodes] Four, Five and Six and then One, Two, and Three. So in the vein of that history, when you look at the epilogue of Rebels you don't really know how much time has passed. So, it's possible that the story I'm telling in The Mandalorian actually takes place prior to that. Possible. I'm saying it's possible."

At first glance, it's a confusing statement, as Rebels—which follows the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance we meet in A New Hope—primarily takes place five years before The Mandalorian. But the animated series' final episode, "Family Reunion and Farewell," features a stinger that sees Ahsoka Tano and Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) setting off to find missing friend, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), last seen blasting off into hyperspace with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Here's the scene, for context:

So! The possibilities: If "The Jedi" does, in fact, take place before that scene, then the so-called "Search for Ezra" happens in The Mandalorian's future as well. The Thrawn name-drop basically guarantees the blue-skinned Imperial Navy officer will make the jump to live-action down the line. But we're getting closer and closer to a confirmation that Ezra Bridger—and really any of the Rebels crew, hypothetically—are coming along for the ride.

For more on The Mandalorian, here's the official Ahsoka Tano poster in all its dual-wielding glory.

