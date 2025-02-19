Among the plethora of horror movies hitting theaters and streaming in February, one of the most exciting is Osgood Perkins' horror comedy, The Monkey. Following up the surprise hit that was 2024's Longlegs, Oz Perkins is going in a slightly different direction, tackling a project that is far more comedic in nature than Perkins' previous work, while still possessing a similar eerie vibe and grotesque imagery that made films like Longlegs and Gretel & Hansel so unique in their execution. And with positive reviews across the board, including an excellent Rotten Tomatoes score, it seems that Oz Perkins has done it once again with his latest foray into the horror genre.

Adapted from a Stephen King short story of the same name, The Monkey follows twin brothers Bill and Hal (Theo James), an estranged pair who reunite to vanquish the evil toy monkey that has haunted them since childhood, with the monkey having been responsible for the deaths of many of their family members. It's a simultaneously creepy and goofy premise, and the film seems to be well aware of that fact, as Oz Perkins' latest clearly straddles the line between horror and outright comedy with a clear tongue-in-cheek sense of self-awareness present in all the film's marketing. However, some may be wondering, will the film be available on streaming?

Continue reading to find out where you can watch The Monkey when it releases.

Is 'The Monkey' Streaming?

Image Via Neon

Unfortunately for Stephen King and Oz Perkins fans alike, The Monkey will not be on streaming upon the film's initial release. This will surely come as a disappointment to those who wish to watch the film from the comfort of their own home, but it isn't all bad news. When The Monkey does eventually hit streaming, the horror comedy will likely land on Hulu, where Longlegs has been dominating the movie chart since its streaming debut. This is because The Monkey is being distributed by Neon, who previously handled distribution for Longlegs.

Is 'The Monkey' in Theaters?

Image via NEON

If you were hoping to watch The Monkey in a dark movie theater surrounded by horror fans and top-of-the-line audio, you're in luck. The Monkey will see an exclusive theatrical release as of February 21, 2025. And if you can't wait until then, the film will have preview screenings on the night of Thursday, February 20. Many horror fans were treated to early screenings of the film last week, where many locations hosted Dolby screenings for The Monkey, showing Neon's confidence in the movie's quality and general audience appeal.

However, The Monkey will not be the only film in search of box office gold this weekend. The major holdover from last weekend will be Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, which will be entering its second week of release, after grossing nearly $90 million in its first 3-day weekend. Also releasing this weekend alongside The Monkey will be Lionsgate's long-delayed family drama, The Unbreakable Boy, and action thriller Cleaner, starring Star Wars' Daisy Ridley.

Find Showtimes for 'The Monkey'

Image Via Neon

For all you horror enthusiasts looking to grab the best seats in the house, here are some useful links to help you acquire your tickets for The Monkey.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Monkey'

The official redband trailer for The Monkey (which can be viewed above) features snippets of all the gory mayhem and comedic antics that audiences will be in store for with Oz Perkins' latest. The trailer cleverly gives just enough of the premise to intrigue viewers while still keeping large portions of the plot and characters under wraps, making for a trailer that succeeds at its job beautifully, enticing viewers but not ruining the film's surprises. Oz Perkins' films have been notorious for this, with Longlegs taking a similar approach, keeping Nicolas Cage's sadistic serial killer out of the trailers, giving audiences something to discover when they are seated in the theater.

