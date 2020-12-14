Plus, there will be tons of new bonus content for fans to check out.

Fans of The Office now have some good news to hold onto as they prepare for the NBC comedy to leave Netflix and head over to Peacock. NBCUniversal has confirmed which seasons of The Office will stream for free on Peacock. Additionally, we have details on all of the new bonus content for The Office that will also be available on Peacock when the show officially starts streaming on January 1, 2021.

First things first: Which seasons of The Office will be streaming for free? The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, which means there are 201 episodes total coming to Peacock on January 1. However, according to NBCUniversal, only Seasons 1 and 2 of The Office will be available to stream for free. This means you'll have to level up to the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus tiers to access Season 3 through Season 9. (A quick reminder that Peacock Premium will cost $4.99/month while the ad-free option, Peacock Premium Plus, costs $9.99/month.)

If you're feeling something along the lines of sticker shock at the prospect of paying for a premium tier on the Peacock subscription ladder, let me assure you that it will be worth it. In addition to all seasons of The Office coming to the streamer, NBCUniversal has announced numerous new forms of bonus content that will make a paid subscription worth it.

Image via NBC

One of the most intriguing new pieces of bonus content will be the "superfan episodes," which are described as episodes "that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series." The superfan episodes will begin at Season 3 (which should nudge fans toward opting for the paid subscription) and more will arrive in March 2021.

Additional bonus content for The Office only on Peacock includes behind-the-scenes footage, curated theme episode collections (think Dunder Mifflin holiday episodes and favorite guest appearances), clip playlists, a 24/7 channel titled "The Office Zen" featuring ambient music for your workday, and the launching of dedicated GIPHY and TikTok channels for The Office. All things considered, it sounds like that Peacock paid subscription will, erm, pay for itself in no time flat if you do it based on all of this content for The Office.

The Office leaves Netflix and officially finds a new home at Peacock on January 1, 2021. Get even more updates about Peacock here.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Jaimie Alexander Will Return As Lady Sif Presumably, not covered with mysterious tattoos.