After a whirlwind ride through the peaks and troughs of the hunt for criminal supremacy in Gotham, The Penguin might have taken his final bow. From the highs of episode 4, "Cent'Anni," to the lows of... well, there are simply no lows, The Penguin has been a bursting ray of energy into a franchise long in need of one.

Centered on the battle between Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia (Cristin Milioti) in a spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman, The Penguin has danced and devastated on its way to the season finale. One of the highest-rated shows of the year, The Penguin is destined to become an awards darling in 2025, but will that be the end? The future of the show is currently up in the air, but here's what we know about a potential return.

What Happened in 'The Penguin' Season 1?

After a hellish journey on the road to criminal superiority, only one of Sofia and Oz can reign over Gotham's criminal underworld, and they're both willing to risk it all. In an explosive final episode, filled with blood, tears, and murder as Sofia and Oz come face to face one final time. We also explored Oz's childhood even further, including his relationship with his mother, who became a pivotal role in the fight between him and Sofia. With the events of this final episode set to directly lead into the hotly-anticipated sequel The Batman: Part II, with Reeves' second installment likely to be introduced in the next episode.

It seems as if the entire world is excited about The Batman: Part II... almost. Farrell's complex evolution into Oz Cobb for The Penguin comes with its own unique challenges, the sort that can tire anyone and leave many desperate for a break. When asked in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub about what he knows about the upcoming sequel after conversations with the original film’s producer, Dylan Clark, Farrell understandably said:

"No, no, but I’d say Dylan will probably let me know very soon. I could call up Dylan today and ask him, I suppose, what we’re looking at, when we’re going to start shooting and all that thing, but I’ve kind of had enough of it all for now. I need to step away and just be at home and chill and watch movies and go on hikes."

Is 'The Penguin' Getting a Season 2?

After the painful events of The Penguin's Finale, we still have tons of questions that can potentially lead into another season of the show. While, as of now, there's no official confirmation of a second season, the team behind The Penguin seems to be willing to return to Gotham if the right story comes along.

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc spoke to The Direct and revealed that she'd be interested in returning for another season:

"I mean, we put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there's something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters, even if they're terrible people... I’d love to keep playing… it just has to be the right thing.”"

In an interview with THR, Colin Farrell said:

If there’s a great idea [for Season 2], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it.

What's Next for The Penguin?

Now that Season 1 is over, we will return to Gotham City in The Batman Part II. Director Matt Reeves posted a message on his socials:

